CATEGORIES
home News

Star Citizen Crowdfunding Hits Historic $1 Billion After 14 Years

by Chris HarperMonday, May 25, 2026, 02:40 PM EDT
hero star citizen
Star Citizen was already the most-crowdfunded game in history when it launched into Early Access on November of 2017, having raised over $174 million USD from Kickstarter, which was well past its highest crowdfunding stretch goal of $65 million. Fast forward to today and Star Citizen has racked up just over $1 billion USD from combined crowdfunding and Early Access sales (including in-game content) after 14 years of nonstop development. That funding has resulted in continuous expansion for Star Citizen and also the development of a single-player spinoff called Squadron 42. The game is a historic milestone for crowdfunding and sci-fi games in general, and the ongoing expansion shows no signs of slowing down anytime soon.



Star Citizen didn't get here without some pushback. Last year and on several other occasions, controversy sprang up relating to the sale of "Pay To Win" items like Flight Blades, which impact ship speed and handling. Cloud Imperium Games has been responsive to the criticism though, by also allowing Flight Blades to be earnable through in-game progression, but there is still a very real economy of money being exchanged for ships and other goodies within Star Citizen, including limited sales of a $5000 "Odin" ship which will eventually be craftable in the full 1.0 release, though details still remain scarce.

But if you're interested in Star Citizen or games like it, don't let that discourage you from trying it out. As we speak, the game is Free To Play until May 27th (as it was for a brief period during 2020), and past that point, the Citizen Starter Pack only costs $45 USD. The game also runs reasonably on modern hardware despite its graphics fidelity and scale, any modern multi-core CPU and GPU with 8GB of memory is more than enough to meet recommended specifications, so long as you have an SSD with 150 GB of free storage and at least 16GB of system RAM. The game's core appeal is how effectively it blends immersive sim aspects with FPS, space exploration, starship combat, and MMOs, If you've enjoyed recent titles like No Man's Sky, you should feel right at home in Star Citizen.
Tags:  Gaming, PC gaming, game development, crowdfunding, star citizen, cloud imperium games
Chris Harper

Chris Harper

Christopher Harper is a tech writer with over a decade of experience writing how-tos and news. Off work, he stays sharp with gym time & stylish action games.
TOP STORIES
Which New GPU Is For You?
More Results
KEEP INFORMED

Stay updated with the latest news and updates. Subscribe to our newsletter!

Subscribe Now
SITE

Home

Reviews

News

Blogs

Full Site

Sitemap

CATEGORIES

PC Components

Systems

Mobile

IT Infrastructure

Leisure

Videos

COMPANY

About

Advertise

News Tips

Contact

Privacy Policy

HotTech

MORE

Accessibility

Shop

STAY CONNECTED

Twitter

Facebook

YouTube

RSS

As an Amazon and Howl Technologies Associate, HotHardware earns a commission from qualifying purchases made on this site. This site is intended for informational and entertainment purposes only. The contents are the views and opinion of the author and/or his associates. All products and trademarks are the property of their respective owners. Reproduction in whole or in part, in any form or medium, without express written permission of Hot Hardware, Inc. is prohibited. All content and graphical elements are Copyright © 1999 - 2026 Hot Hardware Inc, Inc.
All rights reserved. Privacy Policy - Copyright Notice - Terms Of Use