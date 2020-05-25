Star Citizen Goes Free To Play Through June 2 To Chase COVID-19 Blues Away

Recommended Specifications

OS: Windows 10

CPU: Quad-core or better

GPU: DirectX 11 with 4GB+ RAM

Memory: 16GB+ DDR4

Storage: 60GB

In other words, if you own a relatively modern PC, you should be good to go. As for this event, you will get to see and test out a variety of ships, including ones that are rather expensive. The selection will be refreshed every few days. Players will also be able to peek at some ships that are in production (it's not clear if any of those will be available to fly during the event).



