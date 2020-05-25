Star Citizen Goes Free To Play Through June 2 To Chase COVID-19 Blues Away
Wondering what all the fuss is about with Star Citizen, a game that raised more than $280 million between the RSI website ($282,544,579) and Kickstarter ($2,134,347)? Well, now is your chance to find out, for free. Cloud Imperium Games is making the game available to anyone and everyone in celebration of its "Invictus Launch Week," also known as "Fleet Week," which consists of "high-flying demonstrations from the UEE's awe-inspiring naval fleet."
"To celebrate Invictus Launch Week, we’re hosting a Free Fly of epic proportions! All you need to do is sign up for an account, download the game, and you’re set to play for free for the duration of the event. Most ships on display are available to test-fly for free, so just select the ship you want, and take to the skies," Cloud Imperium Games says.
The freebie period is already underway—it started on May 23 and runs through June 2, so you still have over a week to experience some pro bono gaming fun while social distancing yourself from the public at large. To get started, you will need to register for an RSI account (or enlist, in keeping with the lingo), which is also free.
Once you are enlisted, just download and install the game and get started. There is no special access code needed to participate in the free period. The system requirements are fairly light, too...
Minimum Requirements
- OS: Windows 7 SP1 / Windows 8.1 / Windows 10
- CPU: Quad-core or better
- GPU: DirectX 11 with 2GB of RAM
- Memory: 16GB
- Storage: 60GB
Recommended Specifications
- OS: Windows 10
- CPU: Quad-core or better
- GPU: DirectX 11 with 4GB+ RAM
- Memory: 16GB+ DDR4
- Storage: 60GB
In other words, if you own a relatively modern PC, you should be good to go. As for this event, you will get to see and test out a variety of ships, including ones that are rather expensive. The selection will be refreshed every few days. Players will also be able to peek at some ships that are in production (it's not clear if any of those will be available to fly during the event).
You can check out the Launch Week Schedule for a detailed breakdown of everything that is on tap through June 2.