Spring Into Savings With This AMD Ryzen Laptop For A Low $189 And More Deals

In case you haven't been paying attention, Easter Sunday is right around the corner. There's still some time to surprise your tech-loving significant other with groovy gift, and if you're looking to do just that, note that Best Buy is in the midst of its Spring Sale event. We've dug up a handful of discounted electronics, including a Ryzen-powered laptop at a ridiculously low price.
How low? For a short time, you can score a Lenovo IdeaPad 1 laptop
for $189.99 at Best buy (save $210)
. You'll have to be quick, though, because this is actually Best Buy's 'Deal of the Day' and as such, it expires at midnight.
Naturally, you're not getting a powerhouse of a laptop for under $200. But for basic computing chores, like farting around the web and hammering out Google Docs, it will suffice. It also has some surprising specs for the price, like a 15.6-inch Full HD 1080p display instead of 720p.
It's powered by an AMD Ryzen 3 7320U processor, which is a 4-core/8-thread part based on Zen 2, with a 2.4GHz to 4.1GHz clock speed, 4MB of L3 cache, and integrated Radeon 610M graphics (2 cores clocked at up to 1,900MHz).
It only has 4GB of LPDDR5 memory and a measly 128GB solid state drive, but again, this is a sub-$200 laptop.
If you're looking for a more substantial laptop, there's another Lenovo model on sale, and without the single-day urgency. It's the Lenovo Yoga 7i
and it's marked down to $749.99 at Best Buy (save $300)
.
It's several hundreds dollars more than the IdeaPad above, but you also get a lot more grunt and features. For one, it's built around the 2-in-1 form factor, so you can use it as a traditional laptop, in tent mode, as a tablet, or even just lay it completely flat.
This one features a 16-inch IPS display with a 1920x1200 resolution (Full HD+) and 300 nits brightness. And underneath the hood, it's rocking an Intel Core Ultra 7 155U 'Meteor Lake
' processor, which is a 12-core/14-thread chip comprised of 2 performance cores clocked at up to 4.8GHz and 8 efficient cores clocked at up to 3.8GHz. It also has 12MB of L3 cache, integrated graphics (4 Xe cores clocked at up to 1.95GHz), and a dedicated NPU.
You also get a lot more RAM and storage here—16GB of LPDDR5X-7467 and a 1TB SSD. Overall, it's a nice laptop for the money.
Yes, that's an 85-inch TV for right at a grand. The HP Omen laptop also stands out, even without GeForce RTX 5060 series
laptops on the horizon.