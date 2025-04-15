Spring Into Savings With This AMD Ryzen Laptop For A Low $189 And More Deals





In case you haven't been paying attention, Easter Sunday is right around the corner. There's still some time to surprise your tech-loving significant other with groovy gift, and if you're looking to do just that, note that Best Buy is in the midst of its Spring Sale event. We've dug up a handful of discounted electronics, including a Ryzen-powered laptop at a ridiculously low price.





Lenovo IdeaPad 1 laptop for $189.99 at Best buy (save $210). You'll have to be quick, though, because this is actually Best Buy's 'Deal of the Day' and as such, it expires at midnight. How low? For a short time, you can score afor. You'll have to be quick, though, because this is actually Best Buy's 'Deal of the Day' and as such, it expires at midnight.





Naturally, you're not getting a powerhouse of a laptop for under $200. But for basic computing chores, like farting around the web and hammering out Google Docs, it will suffice. It also has some surprising specs for the price, like a 15.6-inch Full HD 1080p display instead of 720p.





It's powered by an AMD Ryzen 3 7320U processor, which is a 4-core/8-thread part based on Zen 2, with a 2.4GHz to 4.1GHz clock speed, 4MB of L3 cache, and integrated Radeon 610M graphics (2 cores clocked at up to 1,900MHz).





It only has 4GB of LPDDR5 memory and a measly 128GB solid state drive, but again, this is a sub-$200 laptop.













Lenovo Yoga 7i and it's marked down to $749.99 at Best Buy (save $300). If you're looking for a more substantial laptop, there's another Lenovo model on sale, and without the single-day urgency. It's theand it's marked down to





It's several hundreds dollars more than the IdeaPad above, but you also get a lot more grunt and features. For one, it's built around the 2-in-1 form factor, so you can use it as a traditional laptop, in tent mode, as a tablet, or even just lay it completely flat.





This one features a 16-inch IPS display with a 1920x1200 resolution (Full HD+) and 300 nits brightness. And underneath the hood, it's rocking an Intel Core Ultra 7 155U ' Meteor Lake ' processor, which is a 12-core/14-thread chip comprised of 2 performance cores clocked at up to 4.8GHz and 8 efficient cores clocked at up to 3.8GHz. It also has 12MB of L3 cache, integrated graphics (4 Xe cores clocked at up to 1.95GHz), and a dedicated NPU.





You also get a lot more RAM and storage here—16GB of LPDDR5X-7467 and a 1TB SSD. Overall, it's a nice laptop for the money.





