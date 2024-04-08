Spotify's New AI Feature Turns Your Text Prompts Into Groovy Playlists
Spotify is continuing to integrate AI into its service with the rollout of its new AI Playlist feature. It will initially be available as a beta to Spotify premium users located in the United Kingdom and Australia. The company says that “with AI Playlist in beta, you can effortlessly turn your most creative ideas into playlists,” which will help its users discover new music.
To use this new feature users will need to input prompts into a text box, which the AI will use to generate a playlist that will match it. Some example prompts Spotify provides are “an indie folk playlist to give my brain a big warm hug,” “relaxing music to tide me over during allergy season,” or “a playlist that makes me feel like the main character.” The company notes that even emojis can be referenced in the prompt input by users if it helps get the creative flow going.
However, as with most prompts, knowing how to phrase things to get the best result will still be important. Spotify states that “the most successful playlists are generated with prompts that contain a combination of genres, moods, artists, or decades.” This will need to be explained to users if it rolls out to the rest of the subscriber base, or the company risks the feature languishing as it fails to return any useful playlists.
Users in the regions where this is rolling out can try it by going to “You Library” and tapping on the “+” button, then tapping on “AI Playlist.” The app will then provide several prompts to choose from, or a user can create a custom prompt of their own. If the playlist that gets returned looks good, tap on “Create” to save the new playlist.
Spotify doesn’t mention any details about when or if AI Playlist will make its way to other regions, which probably means its still very early days. If you use Spotify, does this feature sound interesting? Let us know it the comments below.