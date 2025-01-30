Spider-Man 2 Swings To PC: Required Specs To Play In Glorious 4K With Ray Tracing







Happy launch day, folks! Not just for NVIDIA's GeForce RTX 5090 and GeForce RTX 5080 graphics cards (which release to retail today), but also for the much-anticipated PC port of Marvel's Spider-Man 2 after launching exclusively to Sony's PlayStation 5 console two years ago, to much acclaim. The port brings some enhancements to PC, so long as you have the requisite hardware to play. What exactly do you need?





PlayStation Studios and Nixxes shared a wide-ranging list of PC specifications, depending on how you want suit up for your next web-slinging adventure. Just to get in the game and maintain 30 frames per second at 720p with 'Very Low' graphics settings, for example, you won't need a whole lot. The minimum specifications call for an Intel Core i3-8100 or AMD Ryzen 3 3100 processor, NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1650 or AMD Radeon RX 5500 XT GPU, 16GB of RAM, and 140GB of SSD storage.





The recommended specs (to play at 1080p/60fps at 'Medium' settings) are a tad more demanding. They call for a Core i5-8400 or Ryzen 3600 processor, GeForce RTX 3060 or Radeon RX 5700 graphics card, and the same 16GB of RAM and 140GB of SSD storage.





If you want to play at 1440p/60fps at 'High' settings, the High specifications bump things up to a Core i5-11400 or Ryzen 5 5600 processor and a GeForce RTX 3070 or Radeon RX 6800 graphics card. The RAM and storage requirements are both the same.









Of course, one of the reasons to play Marvel's Spider-Man 2 on PC is to take advantage of enhanced graphics capabilities with ray tracing. It also should be noted that the game supports various upscaling technologies, including DLSS 3 (NVIDIA) and FRS 3.1 (AMD) with frame generation, as well as XeSS (Intel).





To get in the door with ray tracing, the High Racing Tracing specs (1440p/60fps, High Ray Tracing, High) call for a Core i5-11600K or Ryzen 5 5600X processor and a GeForce RTX 4070 or Radeon RX 7900 XT graphics card. Once again, the same 16GB of RAM and 140GB of SSD storage apply.





The Very High Ray Tracing tier (1440p/60fps, High Ray Tracing, Very High) requires a Core i7-12700K or Ryzen 9 5900X processor and a burlier GeForce RTX 4080 or Radeon RX 7900 XTX graphics card. RAM and storage requirements remain unchanged here.





Finally, if you want to go all out, the Ultimate Ray Tracing specifications to play at a 4K resolution at 60 fps (Very High Ray Tracing, Ultimate) necessitates a Core i9-12900K or Ryzen 7 7800X3D processor paired with a GeForce RTX 4090 graphics card. It's also the only tier to demand more memory—32GB instead of 16GB—while the 140GB SSD storage requirement remains in play.













Overall, the specs are not too shabby for a new game (new to PC, anyway). Sony and Nixxes also hint at some flexibility with the requirements, noting that the PC release "offers a wide range of graphics settings and presets." That said, it's also being pitched as a "technological and graphical showcase."





"Players with ultra-wide monitors can enjoy full support for ultra-wide aspect ratios such as 21:9, 32:9 and even 48:9 when using triple monitor setups. Our team of engineers and artists worked hard on ensuring all cinematics in Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 are adapted to be fully viewable in aspect ratios up to 32:9," Sony states in a blog post

You can grab Marvel's Spider-Man 2 for PC on Steam today. If you prefer to play on console, the PS5 version is on sale for $49.99 at Amazon (29% off).