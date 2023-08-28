Sparkle Intel Arc A770 Titan OC Launches With A Swank Cooler And 16GB Of VRAM





Sparkle has posted a product page for an Arc A770 Titan OC Edition graphics card claiming it is the "best choice of the series." Time will tell if that is truly the case, but at the very least the card makes a strong case for the best Arc A770 option around—it sports a respectable overclock and does not skimp on VRAM with 16GB of GDDR6.





Like every other Intel Arc A770, the Titan OC is based on Intel's ACM-G10 GPU with 32 Xe cores, 32 ray tracing units, 512 XMX engines (for AI workloads), 128 ROPs, and a 256-bit memory bus. However, Intel left it up to its partners whether to equip their cards with 8GB of VRAM or, like Intel's own Limited Edition (LE) model, 16GB. Sparkle opted for the latter, as you would expect from a card that calls itself a Titan.





Sparkle's using 17.5Gbps memory chips on the Titan OC, the same as found on Intel's LE model, resulting in 560GB/s of memory bandwidth. However, Sparkle cranked the Titan OC's GPU boost clock to 2,300MHz. That's 200MHz higher than Intel's reference clock.





Interestingly, the HDMI output on the Titan OC is of the 2.0 variety rather than 2.1, unless that's a typo on Sparkle's website. It also features three DisplayPort 2.0 outputs. The card draws power from a two 8-pin or two 6+2 pin PCIe connectors, both of which are situated on the top of the card.





The cooler design is rather attractive. More importantly, it's functional with three "customized AXL" cooling fans to help keep temps in check.





"The fan blades are designed with stripe structures and polished surfaces on the bottom side, enhancing its cooling performance even further," Sparkle states.













Also notable is Sparkle's patented ThermalSync solution, which entails a thermal sensor and LED light bar on top of the card that changes color according to thermals. It's not clear if the colors are customizable, but out of the box it sports a logical scheme—it goes from white and blue while cool and transitions towards yellow, orange, and red as it heats up.





It's worth noting that even though Intel no longer manufactures and sells and its own LE variant (as was always the plan), it has been staying on top of frequent driver releases to crush bugs and optimize performance. The A770, when you can find one in stock, remains a viable option for 1080p and 1440p gaming.



