CATEGORIES
home News

SpaceX Grounds Moon Mission Over A Fuel Issue, New Launch Date Announced

by Tim SweezyWednesday, February 14, 2024, 10:09 AM EDT
hero nasa im 1 lunar launch
SpaceX has delayed the launch of its Falcon 9 rocket carrying Intuitive Machines IM-1 lunar mission that will attempt to soft land on the Moon’s surface. The mission aims to be the first to successfully land a US vehicle on the moon since Apollo 17 in 1972.

Intuitive Machines’ Nova-C class lunar lander, named Odysseus, is slated to launch aboard SpaceX’s Falcon 9 rocket from Kennedy Space Center in Florida. The IM-1 mission was scheduled to launch at 12:57am this morning, but SpaceX tweeted ahead of the launch that it was delaying it due to “off-nominal methane temperatures prior to stepping into methane load.”

According to Intuitive Machines’, the lander is equipped with “state-of-the-art equipment,” including a propulsion system that is powered by a mix of liquid oxygen and liquid methane. The primary mission is to deliver a “variety of payloads” to the Moon’s south pole region. The south pole region is an area of the Moon that remains mostly unexplored.

nasa lunar lander
Image of Intuitive Machines' lunar lander, Odysseus.

This is the second attempt by a company, in cooperation with NASA, to attempt a lunar landing this year. The first was Astrobotics’s failed attempt to land its Peregrine lander in January. Peregrine Mission One ran into an anomaly shortly after launch that prevented the team from being able to achieve a stable-sun pointing orientation. The spacecraft later burned up as it reentered Earth’s atmosphere over the Indian Ocean.

The importance of the IM-1 mission is said to go beyond simply landing Odysseus on the lunar surface. Intuitive Machines remarked that the “IM-1 mission is part of a broader strategy to foster a sustainable presence on the Moon, facilitating scientific discovery, resource utilization, and the the development of lunar infrastructure.” The company added, “Moreover, the IM-1 mission’s success will lay the groundwork for a burgeoning lunar economy, opening new possibilities for research, commerce, and exploration.”

If successful, the lunar lander will soft land on the lunar surface near Malapert A, a satellite crater of Malapert, in the Moon’s south pole region. Intuitive Machines says the area around the landing site is believed to be made of lunar highland material, which is said to be similar to Apollo 16’s landing site.

Before any of that can happen, however, SpaceX’s Falcon 9 rocket must launch the payload successfully into a lunar transfer orbit. SpaceX has targeted its new launch window at 1:05am on February 15, 2024.
Tags:  space, NASA, SpaceX, lunar lander, intuitive machines
TOP CONVERSATIONS
Your Next PC Platform?
More Results
KEEP INFORMED
SITE

Home

Reviews

News

Blogs

Full Site

Sitemap

CATEGORIES

PC Components

Systems

Mobile

IT Infrastructure

Leisure

Videos

COMPANY

About

Advertise

News Tips

Contact

Privacy And Terms

HotTech

MORE

Accessibility

Shop

STAY CONNECTED

Twitter

Facebook

YouTube

RSS

As an Amazon and Howl Technologies Associate, HotHardware earns a commission from qualifying purchases made on this site. This site is intended for informational and entertainment purposes only. The contents are the views and opinion of the author and/or his associates. All products and trademarks are the property of their respective owners. Reproduction in whole or in part, in any form or medium, without express written permission of Hot Hardware, Inc. is prohibited. All content and graphical elements are Copyright © 1999 - 2024 David Altavilla and Hot Hardware, Inc.
All rights reserved. Privacy and Terms - Accessibility Commitment