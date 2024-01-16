CATEGORIES
Failed Moon Lander Carrying Human Remains Is Storming Towards Earth For Its Final Fate

January 16, 2024
Astrobotic’s failed attempt to land its Peregrine lander carrying scientific payloads on the lunar surface is about to come to a dramatic close as the spacecraft storms toward Earth’s atmosphere. The spacecraft, built as part of a contract with NASA, is expected to burn up completely as it makes its fiery descent back toward Earth.

Peregrine Mission One was the first launch from the United States since 1972 with the aim of landing a spacecraft on the moon’s surface. While the launch went without incident, Astrobotic confirmed shortly after launch that an anomaly had occurred which prevented the team from being able to achieve a stable-sun pointing orientation. The anomaly then caused a propellant leak when a valve between the helium pressurant and the oxidizer failed to reseal after actuation during initialization.

While the team believes the lander could be directed away from Earth, the company has decided that it is too unstable to fly around other spacecraft, such as satellites. “Ultimately, we must balance our own desire to extend Peregrine’s life, operate payloads, and learn more about the spacecraft, with the risk our damaged spacecraft could cause a problem in cislunar space,” the company explained.

peregrine lunar lander before launch

In the company’s latest update, it remarked that Peregrine had been operational in space for 7 days and 13 hours. It added that the spacecraft continued to be responsive, operational, and stable, while remaining on course toward Earth’s atmosphere. It also reported that the leak had ceased, and that the team, along with NASA and US government agencies, were assessing the final trajectory path in which Peregrine is expected to burn up.

However, the mission was not without controversy before launch. The Navajo Nation objected to the fact that the lunar payload included the cremated remains of humans, which it viewed as being an act of desecration. The president of the Navajo Nation had written to NASA and the Department of Transportation in late December, asking that the launch be delayed. Many Indigenous People hold the moon as being sacred.

Astrobotic has not released a date it believes the spacecraft will make re-entry into Earth’s atmosphere, but it will most likely occur within the next couple of days. The Peregrine spacecraft was 234,000 miles from Earth on Sunday, according to the company.
