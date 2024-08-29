CATEGORIES
home News

SpaceX Falcon 9 Rocket Grounded Over Fiery Booster Incident, Delaying Historic Spacewalk Mission

by Tim SweezyThursday, August 29, 2024, 09:41 AM EDT
hero spacex polaris dawn spacecraft(1)
The Federal Aviation Authority (FAA) has grounded all SpaceX Falcon 9 rockets following an incident where a booster rocket burst into flames shortly after landing atop a drone ship in the Atlantic Ocean, delaying the historic launch of the upcoming Polaris Dawn mission. The incident comes on the heels of a rocket engine test ending in a fiery explosion in the UK late last week.

SpaceX’s Polaris Dawn mission aims to complete the company’s first-ever spacewalk attempt. The four-person crew was scheduled to launch from Launch Complex 39A at Kennedy Space Center in Florida in the early morning hours of August 28, but was delayed due to weather.

Jared Isaacman, who will lead the Polaris Dawn mission, pointed out in a tweet on X that the Polaris Dawn mission not only needs favorable launch weather, but favorable splashdown weather as well. Now, the FAA has handed the crew another delay, requiring an investigation into the Falcon 9 booster's hard landing incident. The booster incident occurred during SpaceX’s Starlink 8-6 mission, and was the booster’s 23rd flight.

spacex falcon 9 booster fire
Image of Falcon 9 booster on fire from Wednesday, August 28.

In a statement, the FAA remarked, “The FAA is aware an anomaly occurred during the SpaceX Starlink Group 8-6 mission that launched from Cape Canaveral Space Force Station in Florida on August 28. The incident involved the failure of the Falcon 9 booster rocket while landing on a droneship at sea. No public injuries or public property damage have been reported. The FAA is requiring an investigation.”

SpaceX announced it would stand down from a second Starlink launch following the booster incident “to give the team time to review booster landing data from the previous launch.” SpaceX authorities added that “newer Falcon boosters have upgraded landing legs with the capability to self-level and mitigate this type of issue.”

The FAA added in its statement that a return to flight of the Falcon 9 booster will be based on the FAA determining if any system, process, or procedure related to the anomaly does not affect public safety. It may also require SpaceX to request and receive approval from the FAA to modify its license that incorporates any corrective actions and meet all other licensing requirements.

Some experts have chimed in, noting the FAA tends to conduct these investigations quickly. So, it is possible a return to flight could happen within a week or two. Others have wondered why the FAA grounded all Falcon 9 launches if the anomaly only affects the booster landing back onto a drone ship safely.

As of right now, the Polaris Dawn crew will simply have to wait for the investigation into the booster anomaly to conclude. Hopefully, it will not to long, and the crew can make spacewalking history soon.
Tags:  space, SpaceX, falcon 9, booster rocket, polaris dawn
TOP CONVERSATIONS
You Next Copilot PC Platform
More Results
KEEP INFORMED
SITE

Home

Reviews

News

Blogs

Full Site

Sitemap

CATEGORIES

PC Components

Systems

Mobile

IT Infrastructure

Leisure

Videos

COMPANY

About

Advertise

News Tips

Contact

Privacy And Terms

HotTech

MORE

Accessibility

Shop

STAY CONNECTED

Twitter

Facebook

YouTube

RSS

As an Amazon and Howl Technologies Associate, HotHardware earns a commission from qualifying purchases made on this site. This site is intended for informational and entertainment purposes only. The contents are the views and opinion of the author and/or his associates. All products and trademarks are the property of their respective owners. Reproduction in whole or in part, in any form or medium, without express written permission of Hot Hardware, Inc. is prohibited. All content and graphical elements are Copyright © 1999 - 2024 David Altavilla and Hot Hardware, Inc.
All rights reserved. Privacy and Terms - Accessibility Commitment