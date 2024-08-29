SpaceX Falcon 9 Rocket Grounded Over Fiery Booster Incident, Delaying Historic Spacewalk Mission





SpaceX’s Polaris Dawn mission aims to complete the company’s first-ever spacewalk attempt . The four-person crew was scheduled to launch from Launch Complex 39A at Kennedy Space Center in Florida in the early morning hours of August 28, but was delayed due to weather.





Jared Isaacman, who will lead the Polaris Dawn mission, pointed out in a tweet on X that the Polaris Dawn mission not only needs favorable launch weather, but favorable splashdown weather as well. Now, the FAA has handed the crew another delay, requiring an investigation into the Falcon 9 booster's hard landing incident. The booster incident occurred during SpaceX’s Starlink 8-6 mission, and was the booster’s 23rd flight.





Image of Falcon 9 booster on fire from Wednesday, August 28.

