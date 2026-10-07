SpaceX Eyes $40 Billion NVIDIA Shopping Spree To Power Its AI Push
According to an article published this week by The Financial Times, the massive debt deal is set to be spearheaded by private equity giant Apollo Global Management, with major institutional investors like Pimco participating in discussions. The proposed capital structure outlines an ambitious combination of roughly $10 billion in bank loans alongside $30 billion in investment-grade debt. That's a lot of money, but it goes to show how critical hardware procurement has become for tech enterprises racing to construct next-gen AI compute infrastructure.
That being said, Wall Street analysts and credit markets are eyeing the deal with a mix of awe and caution. Some point out that taking on that much debt to acquire rapidly depreciating processing hardware carries great risks, especially for an enterprise with heavy ongoing capital expenditure requirements across its rocket and satellite operations. Others have also raised concerns regarding whether borrowing at this scale could strain balance sheets if monetization from these data center investments lags behind servicing costs.
On the flip side, borrowing allows SpaceX to finance its massive compute scaling without diluting equity holders following its initial public offering. Lenders and bullish analysts contend that the debt is not being raised for basic operational survival, but instead, to scale critical compute infrastructure capable of generating massive recurring revenue streams in the future.