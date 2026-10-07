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SpaceX Eyes $40 Billion NVIDIA Shopping Spree To Power Its AI Push

by Aaron LeongWednesday, October 07, 2026, 10:29 AM EDT
SpaceX is doubling down on using more NVIDIA chips for its AI projects
SpaceX is doubling down on using more NVIDIA chips for its AI projects - Image: SpaceX
SpaceX is reportedly seeking to secure an eye-watering $40 billion in financing with the intent of purchasing NVIDIA AI hardware.

According to an article published this week by The Financial Times, the massive debt deal is set to be spearheaded by private equity giant Apollo Global Management, with major institutional investors like Pimco participating in discussions. The proposed capital structure outlines an ambitious combination of roughly $10 billion in bank loans alongside $30 billion in investment-grade debt. That's a lot of money, but it goes to show how critical hardware procurement has become for tech enterprises racing to construct next-gen AI compute infrastructure.

In short, Chief Executive Officer Elon Musk’s has an aggressive agenda to build out massive AI data centers. During a recent earnings call, Musk confirmed that the company had "decided to build exclusively on NVIDIA," doubling down on the Santa Clara chipmaker’s architecture rather than diversifying across multiple silicon vendors (aside from Intel, apparently). This reported deal might go some way to satiate Musk's appetite for top-tier GPU hardware, in this case, locking SpaceX into continuous, multi-billion-dollar expenditures to maintain its technical lead.

You can tell that a relationship is going to work out when there's $40 billion dollars involved
You can tell that a relationship is going to work out when there's $40 billion dollars involved - Image: NVIDIA

For NVIDIA, a big spender like SpaceX provides significant top-line revenue stability at a time when competition among semiconductor manufacturers is rapidly intensifying. Under the proposed debt structure, SpaceX would take on the financial liability, while NVIDIA recognizes the massive hardware order as immediate revenue upon shipment. 

That being said, Wall Street analysts and credit markets are eyeing the deal with a mix of awe and caution. Some point out that taking on that much debt to acquire rapidly depreciating processing hardware carries great risks, especially for an enterprise with heavy ongoing capital expenditure requirements across its rocket and satellite operations. Others have also raised concerns regarding whether borrowing at this scale could strain balance sheets if monetization from these data center investments lags behind servicing costs.

On the flip side, borrowing allows SpaceX to finance its massive compute scaling without diluting equity holders following its initial public offering. Lenders and bullish analysts contend that the debt is not being raised for basic operational survival, but instead, to scale critical compute infrastructure capable of generating massive recurring revenue streams in the future. 
Tags:  SpaceX, artificial-intelligence, (nasdaq:nvda), (nasdaq:spcx)
Aaron Leong

Aaron Leong

Tech enthusiast, YouTuber, engineer, rock climber, family guy. 'Nuff said.
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