SpaceX Dragon Hauls NASA Holiday Gifts And A Treasure Trove Of Experiments To The ISS







A good bit of the included cargo included science projects for the crew on ISS and are aimed at keeping astronauts healthy during the upcoming Artemis missions that will be the forerunner to long-duration space travel. Artemis missions will include extended trips to the Moon with intentions to eventually travel to Mars.





The SpaceX Dragon autonomously docked with the ISS under the watchful eyes of astronauts Raja Chari and Thomas Mashburn as the ISS was traveling more than 260 miles above the South Pacific Ocean Wednesday, December 22nd. Following about one month attached to the ISS, Dragon will make its return to Earth with cargo and research in tow.







The latest science experiments to make their way to the ISS are only a few of the hundreds of investigations that are currently being conducted aboard the space station. These experiments are in the areas of biology and biotechnology, physical sciences, and Earth and space science. NASA believes that advances in these areas are crucial to long-duration space travel and that the findings will be vital in providing a safe and sustainable existence for astronauts that make extended space flights.

Cancer has been a concern for NASA too, being that astronauts are exposed to far more radiation than people back on Earth. NASA has specified that the risk of radiation carcinogenesis from space radiation is one of its top research priorities. A study a few years ago determined that of the astronauts that had flown into space at least one time since 1959 and all cosmonauts since 1961, just under a third of the deaths were attributed to cancer. In comparison, around 22% of all deaths during the same time period were cancer related according to the CDC.





A science experiment delivered this morning will look at monoclonal antibodies which are used to treat a wide range of human diseases. These antibodies do not dissolve easily in liquid and therefore they must typically be given intravenously in a clinical setting. The Center for the Advancement of Science in Space Protein Crystal Growth 20 experiment will look at crystallizing a monoclonal antibody, pemborlizumab. This is an active ingredient in Keytruda, a drug that targets multiple cancers. The hope is that by crystallizing the ingredient, doses can be given at a doctor's office or even at home.