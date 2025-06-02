These Soundbar Deals On Sonos And More Are Thumping For Father's Day





This year for Father's Day, may we suggest shaking things up a bit? Skip the tie or the dress shirt (button-up or polo), and ditch the customized coffee mug—he already knows he's the 'World's Best Dad'. Instead, consider making a splash with a soundbar so he can ditch your TV's built-in speakers for fuller audio that hits harder. Yes, it's a pricier investment than a shirt or tie (or both), but he's worth it, right? This author might be a little biased.





Sonos Beam Gen 2 pictured above—it's marked down to $369 at Amazon (26% off) right now. That's $130 below the MSRP, and yes, it was selling for full price right before this deal took effect. As is often the case, you can find plenty of deals on audio products, soundbars included. We rounded up several of them, starting with thepictured above—it's marked down toright now. That's $130 below the MSRP, and yes, it was selling for full price right before this deal took effect.





This is a Dolby Atmos soundbar, which works by strategically bouncing audio off the surrounding surfaces to engulf the listener in surround sound in supported content. It also features four elliptical mid-woofers, a center tweeter, five Class-D digital amplifiers, an adjustable EQ, voice support (Sonos Voice Control, Amazon Alexa, and Google Assistant), and HDMI eARC connectivity.













Sonos Arc Ultra, which is on sale for $899 at Amazon (save 10%). You're saving $100 off a premium soundbar, and also getting this model for an all-time low price (it's been at or near $999 since it came out). If you really want to splurge, consider the, which is on sale for. You're saving $100 off a premium soundbar, and also getting this model for an all-time low price (it's been at or near $999 since it came out).





The Sonos Arc Ultra is a 9.1.4 channel surround sound soundbar. Sonos said it upgraded the acoustic architecture with "Sound Motion technology" to better fill "every inch" of a room with precisely placed sound.





"One of the most significant breakthroughs in audio engineering in nearly 100 years, Sound Motion allows Arc Ultra to pack unprecedented clear, deep, and balanced sound into an unbelievably sleek design," Sonos says.





Like the Beam Gen 2, the Arc Ultra supports Dolby Atmos audio. It also features other shared tricks, like voice control, touch controls, AirPlay 2 support, HDMI eARC connectivity, and so forth.





