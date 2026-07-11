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Soundbar Deals Bring Lowest Prices Ever On JBL, Bose, Sonos And More

by Paul LillySaturday, July 11, 2026, 09:00 AM EDT
Bose Ultra soundbar (closeup of the end).
Are you ready to upgrade your home theater's audio? Adding a discrete sound system opens up a whole new world of immersion compared to most built-in speakers that ship with TVs, including modern models, and if you go the soundbar route, setup is typically quick and easy, and less cumbersome than wiring and configuring surround sound speakers. Before you make the leap, however, have a look at some great soundbar deals we uncovered.

Bose Smart Ultra Soundbar Is 30% Off

Several of us at HotHardware are big fans of Bose, especially its earphones (see our Bose QuietComfort Ultra Earbuds 2nd Gen review), and if you are as well, then check out the Bose Smart Ultra soundbar that is on sale for $699 at Amazon (30% off, save $300).

This is a Dolby Atmos soundbar, which is a feature you want when shopping surround sound systems for a more immersive soundstage. It also features nine total speakers and a center tweeter, a glass top, ADAPTiQ room calibration technology to adapt sound based on the acoustics of your space, voice control support, and an AI dialogue mode that dynamically balances voice and surround sound so you can actually hear what the characters on screen are saying.

JBL Bar 1000MK2 Is 38% Off

JBL Bar MK10002 soundbar on a blurred background.

Another high-end option is the JBL Bar 1000MK2 that is on sale for $749.95 at Amazon (38% off, save $450). Not only is that a deep discount on a solid soundbar (see the analysis by our friends at Rtings), but the discount also drops this model down to an all-time low price.

The Bar 1000MK2 is a 7.1.4-channel soundbar that brings a unique modular design to the fray. It features detachable wireless surround sound speakers that you can place behind where you sit, and comes with a 10-inch wireless subwoofer.

You also get Dolby Atmos support, 960W max output power, HDMI eARC with 4K Dolby Vision passthrough, PureVoice 2.0 tech that raises or optimizes dialogue, and easy sound calibration.

Samsung HW-Q990H 11.1.4-Channel Dolby Atmos Soundbar Is 40% Off

Samsung HW-Q990H soundbar with speakers and subwoofers.

One of our favorite soundbar deals right now is a discount on Samsung's flagship HW-Q990H that we highlighted last week. It's still on sale for $1,199.99 at Woot (40% off, save $798), the dedicated deals site that is owned by Amazon, and is a great option to level up your home theater.

It's pricey, but it's also Samsung's newest top model. I own an older model (Q990C) and can attest to how well Samsung's soundbars perform. What's nice about newer variants, including this one, is that it features HDMI 2.1 passthrough ports, which makes it easy and convenient to connect consoles like an Xbox Series X|S or PlayStation 5.

Alternatively, you can save a few bucks by opting for the previous-generation HW-Q990F/ZA for $967.99 at Woot (52% off, save $1,030) or the HW-Q990F/ZC for $887.99 at Woot (56% off, save $1,110). The only difference between the ZA and ZC models is the intended region: ZA is the model for North America and ZC is the model for Canada. They function the same, and Woot backs both with a 90-day warranty.

Compared to the HW-Q990H, the Q990F is very similar, both in design and performance. Samsung's newest model adds some software-based tweaks to the mix and an auto-volume feature, but otherwise, it's virtually the same soundbar.

Here are some more soundbar deals:
Tags:  deals, Audio, Bose, jbl, sonos, soundbars
Paul Lilly

Paul Lilly

Paul is a seasoned geek who cut this teeth on the Commodore 64. When he's not geeking out to tech, he's out riding his Harley and collecting stray cats.
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