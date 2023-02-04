Sound Bar Deals From Sonos, Bose And Sony For Great Super Bowl Jams Up To 43% Off
We're only a week and a day from Super Bowl Sunday! Maybe you already grabbed yourself a new TV, but are still thinking you might want to step up the audio game. Well, we've searched for the best deals on soundbars so you can enjoy the sounds of players hitting on the field and musical hits during the halftime show.
The Expert Imaging and Sound Association (EISA) awarded the Denon Home Sound Bar 550, pictured above, its Best Product award for 2021-2022. This excellent sound bar provides powerful audio, 3D surround, and even wireless options. It comes with Amazon Alexa and Denon's HEOS for wireless whole-home audio compatible with other Denon speakers. Like the Denon Home 250 Wireless Speaker, which is $399 (20% off, save $100). The sound bar also supports Dolby Atmos and DTS: X. The Denon Home Sound Bar 550 is only $499 right now, with a 23% discount and a savings of $150.
While the Denon soundbar is fantastic, some people may be more familiar with the Sony brand. The company has been in the electronics game for decades, and its experience shows with the Sony HT-A3000 3.1ch Dolby Atmos Soundbar. This soundbar has 360 Spatial sound that can adapt to the environment when combined with optional Sony rear speakers. It even has Bluetooth, Wi-Fi, Chromecast support, and Google Assistant, providing various audio source options for your audio media consumption. Pick up this excellent sound bar for $201.99 less than its usual $699.99. That's 29% off, making the end price $498.
If you want a sound bar that's a little lighter on the pocketbook, this Bose Solo 5 TV Soundbar may fulfill your needs. Sporting the unmistakable Bose brand, this sound bar has a dialogue mode to make the announcers' voices during the big game as clear as possible. The soundbar also has Bluetooth support, letting you play audio from your favorite Bluetooth-capable devices. You would only pay $159 thanks to the 20% discount off of its usual $199, a savings of $40.
As always, we continued searching for the perfect audio experience for you. Check out this long list of even more soundbar options to improve your listening during the big game or even afterward. Remember, the game is coming up soon on February 12th!