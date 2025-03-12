Sophisticated 0-Day Targets Millions Of iPhone, iPad, Mac And Vision Pro Devices

Here are the devices affected:

iPhone XS and later

iPad Pro 13-inch

iPad Pro 12.9-inch 3rd gen and later

iPad Pro 11-inch 1st gen and later

iPad Air 3rd gen and later

iPad 7th gen and later

iPad mini 5th gen and later

macOS Ventura (Safari browser)

macOS Sonoma (Safari browser)

macOS Sequoia

Vision Pro





If you own any of the affected devices, your best bet is to check for and install the latest update as soon as you can. On iPhone, iPad, Mac, and Vision Pro devices, that entails going to Settings > General > Software Update and hitting Update Now. While you're there, it's a good idea to ensure to also Automatic Updates and make sure the toggles are flipped on.





As always, it's a good idea to back up your data first. Security updates don't typically go awry, but you know what they say about an ounce of prevention...(it's worth a pound of cure, in case you're stumped).





Some of the updates may go beyond the supplemental zero-day patch. On our iPhone 16 Pro Max, for example, the update message (shown above) indicates that iOS 18.3.2 also contains a fix for an issue that can prevent streaming content from playing.