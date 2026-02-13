Sony's New WF-1000XM6 Earbuds Promise Elite ANC To Challenge AirPods Pro 3





Almost two years after the last one, Sony has launched the follow-up WF-1000XM6 earbuds that claim to up the ante on noise cancellation and audio fidelity. Meanwhile, the audio giant also announced a Sand Pink version of its WH-1000XM6 over-the-ear headphones.





With the WF-1000XM6, Sony is eager to reclaim the noise-canceling crown from the Bose QuietComfort Ultra (2nd Gen) and Apple's AirPods Pro 3. Until we get our grubby hands on one, Sony's claim of a 25% improvement in active noise cancellation (ANC) performance over the previous generation is going to be just that: a claim. As it is, the ANC performance is thanks to the latest QN3e chipset, which Sony says is three times faster than before. By pairing this silicon with an array of eight microphones, the XM6 is expected to tackle the difficult mid-to-high frequency noises often found in bustling offices or airplane cabins.





Enthusiasts will appreciate the jump to 32-bit audio processing (up from 24-bit) and a redesigned 8mm driver unit that uses a rigid dome for crisp highs and a soft edge for immersive bass.









Sony WF-1000XM6 Quick Specs

Dust-water Resistance: IPX4









Another claim is that the XM6 has the best-ever call quality by utilizing AI beamforming and a dedicated bone conduction sensor that detects vibration from your jawbone to isolate your voice from backgrounds noises. For those who live in the Google ecosystem, these buds feature deep integration with Gemini Live, allowing for natural, hands-free conversations with the service while on the go.





While the launch price puts it at a premium, the combination of superior ANC, improved call tech, and a more compact fit makes the WF-1000XM6 a new challenger to the AirPods Pro 3 ( currently $209.99 ) and Bose's QuietComfort Ultra (2nd Gen), which is listed at $249 on Amazon





As for the headphones, joining the previous color offerings of Black, Midnight Blue, and Platinum Silver, the highly-regarded WH-1000XM6 is now available in Sand Pink.





Design-wise, the device has also been significantly slimmed down. Each bud is 11% smaller, featuring a more ergonomic, matte-textured shape meant to lock securely into the ear's natural contours. The goal behind this isn't just to improve comfort for longer listening sessions; it also creates a tighter physical seal that enhances passive isolation. Conversely, the case has moved away from the river stone-like shape of the past toward a more angular, blocky aesthetic that supports both USB-C and Qi wireless charging.HD Noise Cancelling Processor QN3e + V2 Integrated Processor32-bit processing; Hi-Res Audio Wireless; LDAC; LC38 hours (ANC on) / 24 hours total with case8 total (4 per bud) with Bone Conduction SensorBluetooth 5.3; Auracast; Multipoint (2 devices)