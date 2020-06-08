Sony’s Big PlayStation 5 ‘Future Of Gaming’ Event Rescheduled For June 11





Sony had originally planned to discuss “ The Future of Gaming ” on the PlayStation 4 on June 4, but widespread demonstrations and unrest resulting from the death of George Floyd postponed those plans. Before the June 4event was scheduled to take place, Sony released the following statement:

While we understand gamers worldwide are excited to see PS5 games, we do not feel that right now is the time for a celebration and for now, we want to stand back and allows more important voices to be heard.

For those that have been eager to see what Sony has in store, the wait won’t be long at all. In fact, Sony has penciled in June 11th for its rescheduled event, which amounts to a delay of just one week. The event will be livestreamed, and will take place at 1:00pm PST (4:00pm EST).

See you Thursday, June 11 at 1:00pm Pacific time (9:00pm BST) for a look at the future of gaming on #PS5: https://t.co/9XJkXYProo pic.twitter.com/8EoN34UPdd — PlayStation (@PlayStation) June 8, 2020

When Sony Interactive Entertainment President and CEO Jim Ryan originally announced the event late last month, he indicated that it would last just over an hour, and “Studios, both larger and smaller, those newer and those more established, all have been hard at work developing games that will showcase the potential of the hardware.”

We’ve already seen what PlayStation 5 hardware is capable of thanks to an amazing demo using Epic Games’ Unreal 5 engine. So, we can’t wait to see actual games – not just tech demos – that can deliver the goods when it comes to the graphics we saw with that first look (check out the video embed above).

The PlayStation 5 – like its Xbox Series X counterpart -- will be powered by an 8-core/16-thread AMD Zen 2 that is hooked up to a RDNA 2 GPU. The next-generation gaming console is loaded with a generous 16GB of GDDR6 memory and an 825GB SSD. While the Xbox Series X comes with a larger 1TB SSD, the PlayStation 5 use a PCIe 4.0 interface instead of PCIe 3.0, and offers data speeds of up to 5.5GB/sec.