Sony's 61MP RX1R III Compact Camera Returns After A Decade With Big Upgrades





After a decade-long hiatus, Sony has returned with the third iteration of its premium fixed-lens compact camera via the RX1R III. This highly-anticipated shooter revives the company's full-frame compact line, claiming a new sensor, AI autofocus, the latest Bionz XR processing, and more. However, before you get too excited about snagging one as your daily driver, the RX1R III comes with a price tag that will make you question your life choices.







Specs-wise, the RX1R III inherits some of Sony's most advanced imaging capabilities, such as the same high-resolution 61-megapixel sensor, Specs-wise, the RX1R III inherits some of Sony's most advanced imaging capabilities, such as the same high-resolution 61-megapixel sensor, Bionz XR processor , and AI autofocus found in the acclaimed A7R V and A7C R SLR-style mirrorless cameras . So yes, despite its compact form factor, the RX1R III could be seriously OP, offering similarly fast and accurate focusing and detailed captures.











One of the defining features of the RX1R series has always been its fixed prime lens, and the RX1R III continues this tradition. It sports the identical Zeiss 35-millimeter f/2 lens that graced its predecessor, the RX1R II. This lens has been well-reviewed for its sharpness and smooth bokeh. A welcome enhancement in the new model is a macro focusing mode, which significantly shortens the minimum focus distance from 0.35 meters to a mere 0.2m.



Nevertheless, the impressive upgrades come at a cost. The Sony RX1R III is priced at an One of the defining features of the RX1R series has always been its fixed prime lens, and the RX1R III continues this tradition. It sports the identical Zeiss 35-millimeter f/2 lens that graced its predecessor, the RX1R II. This lens has been well-reviewed for its sharpness and smooth bokeh. A welcome enhancement in the new model is a macro focusing mode, which significantly shortens the minimum focus distance from 0.35 meters to a mere 0.2m.Nevertheless, the impressive upgrades come at a cost. Theis priced at an eye-watering $5,099.99 , thus representing a substantial jump from the RX1R II's launch price of $3,300 back in 2015. This pricing places the RX1R III in direct competition with premium segment cameras such as the Fujifilm GFX100RF and just shy of the already pricey Leica Q3.







