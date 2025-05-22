Fujiflim's New X Half Camera Packs Retro Vibes Into A Capable Compact Shooter







Fujifilm has announced the global launch of a compact digital camera, the Fujifilm X-HF1 (a.k.a. X Half). Rocking full-on retro design vibes , the camera has interesting "features," such as a portrait-oriented sensor, optical viewfinder, AND rear display, plus no RAW support. We can only surmise that the X Half's target audience are social media butterflies like content creators and attention hogs with lots of money to spend.





At the heart of the X Half lies some deep desire to replicate the analog film photography experience, even if the vertical-shooting orientation shouts 2025. Well, you know what they say about having one foot in the past and one foot in the present, right? Nonetheless, Fujifilm, a company synonymous with iconic film equipment and emulsions, has packed the "half-frame" X Half digital photography mod-cons in a nostalgia-evoking 240-gram body. On that latter front, the camera is a success, we think, nailing the film camera aesthetic













Internally, the X-HF1 has a 1-inch 18-megapixel sensor paired to a fixed 32mm-equivalent f/2.8 lens. What's completely bonkers (or unique, depending on your point of view) is the 3:4 shooting aspect ratio, which basically means the sensor is vertically-oriented for convenient portrait photo and video captures. Wait, whatever happened to rotating your camera 90 degrees? Thanks, Tik Tok-ers



Further enhancing the film-like experience are Fujifilm's renowned "Film Simulation" modes, which are color tones inspired by the company's popular film stocks. Adding to that are "Grain Effect" and new filters such as "Light Leak" and "Halation" that bring those subtle "imperfections" inherent in analog photography.



Perhaps the most intriguing feature is "Film Camera Mode." In this mode, users can shoot exclusively through the optical viewfinder, with images only becoming viewable after a predetermined number of shots have been taken. This forces photographers to slow down, anticipate their shots, and truly engage with the moment. The physical "Frame Advance Lever" further solidifies the old-school experience, requiring a deliberate action to prepare for the next shot, moving beyond the instant gratification of typical digital cameras.













Among its standout functionalities is the "2-in-1" feature, allowing users to combine two vertically-composed photographs into a single image – a nod to the economical and creative possibilities of traditional half-frame cameras that captured two images per single film frame.





Beyond its retro-inspired bits though, the Fujifilm X Half has modern connectivity options, such as wireless transmission of images and videos (up to 1080x1440 at 24 fps) to smartphones, and direct printing capabilities via instax Link series printers.





The fun yet (definitely intentionally) limited X-HF1 X Half will be available globally on June 12 for $850 in three colorways: charcoal, black, and silver.



