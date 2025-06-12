CATEGORIES
home News

Fujifilm Unveils Sleek And Compact X-E5 Mirrorless Camera For Enthusiasts

by Aaron LeongThursday, June 12, 2025, 10:16 AM EDT
hero xe5 duo
Fujifilm has lifted the wraps off its X-E5, one of the most capable classic rangefinder-type mirrorless digital camera on the market. Launched globally today with an August 2025 release, the X-E5 arrives hot on the heels of the incredibly popular X100VI. Packed with a 40-megapixel sensor, EVF with "Classic Display" retro information mode, a new front control lever, and refined top plate design, the X-E5 might actually be a better buy over its premium sibling.

At their core, both cameras essentially share the same 40.2 MP APS-C X-Trans CMOS 5 HR sensor and X-Processor 5 imaging engine. This means users can expect the same exceptional image quality, including a lower base ISO of 125 for cleaner low-light performance and AI-powered subject detection autofocus.

xe5 topplate1

However, the key differentiator, and indeed the X-E5's raison d'être, is its interchangeable lens system. For those who admire the X100VI's style and output but crave the flexibility to swap lenses, the X-E5 presents itself as an ideal solution. Fujifilm is even launching the X-E5 with a new, slim XF 23mm f/2.8 R WR lens, directly mimicking the beloved fixed lens of the X100 series, but now offering the freedom to explore a vast array of X-mount optics.

xe5 topplate right1

Design-wise, the X-E5 stays true to its rangefinder heritage, featuring a refined, machined aluminum top plate and dials that evoke a sense of quality. A notable addition is the newly designed Film Simulation dial on the top panel, allowing for quick access to Fujifilm's renowned film simulations and offering three customizable slots for personal "FS recipes."

The electronic viewfinder (EVF) also sees improvements, including a new "Classic" display mode that hearkens back to vintage film cameras. Furthermore, a new control lever on the front of the camera, similar to those found on the GFX100RF, enhances operability by providing quick access to various functions like view mode and digital tele-converter magnification.

Crucially, in-body image stabilization (IBIS) makes a return with the X-E5, promising up to 7.0 stops of shake reduction. This is a significant upgrade over its predecessor, the X-E4, and addresses a common request from users. Video capabilities are also robust, with the X-E5 capable of recording in 6.2K/30p, although early reviews have complained about rolling shutter issues.

The Fujifilm X-E5 will be available in black and silver body options, priced at about $1,700, body only. A kit with the new XF 23mm f/2.8 R WR lens will retail for around $1,900.
Tags:  photography, cameras, FUJIFILM, mirrorless-camera
TOP STORIES
Which New GPU Is For You?
More Results
KEEP INFORMED

Stay updated with the latest news and updates. Subscribe to our newsletter!

Subscribe Now
SITE

Home

Reviews

News

Blogs

Full Site

Sitemap

CATEGORIES

PC Components

Systems

Mobile

IT Infrastructure

Leisure

Videos

COMPANY

About

Advertise

News Tips

Contact

Privacy And Terms

HotTech

MORE

Accessibility

Shop

STAY CONNECTED

Twitter

Facebook

YouTube

RSS

As an Amazon and Howl Technologies Associate, HotHardware earns a commission from qualifying purchases made on this site. This site is intended for informational and entertainment purposes only. The contents are the views and opinion of the author and/or his associates. All products and trademarks are the property of their respective owners. Reproduction in whole or in part, in any form or medium, without express written permission of Hot Hardware, Inc. is prohibited. All content and graphical elements are Copyright © 1999 - 2025 David Altavilla and Hot Hardware, Inc.
All rights reserved. Privacy and Terms - Accessibility Commitment