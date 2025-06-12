Fujifilm Unveils Sleek And Compact X-E5 Mirrorless Camera For Enthusiasts









At their core, both cameras essentially share the same 40.2 MP APS-C X-Trans CMOS 5 HR sensor and X-Processor 5 imaging engine. This means users can expect the same exceptional image quality, including a lower base ISO of 125 for cleaner low-light performance and AI-powered subject detection autofocus.

Fujifilm has lifted the wraps off its X-E5, one of the most capable classic rangefinder-type mirrorless digital camera on the market. Launched globally today with an August 2025 release, the X-E5 arrives hot on the heels of the incredibly popular X100VI . Packed with a 40-megapixel sensor, EVF with "Classic Display" retro information mode, a new front control lever, and refined top plate design, the X-E5 might actually be a better buy over its premium sibling.











However, the key differentiator, and indeed the X-E5's raison d'être, is its interchangeable lens system . For those who admire the X100VI's style and output but crave the flexibility to swap lenses, the X-E5 presents itself as an ideal solution. Fujifilm is even launching the X-E5 with a new, slim XF 23mm f/2.8 R WR lens, directly mimicking the beloved fixed lens of the X100 series, but now offering the freedom to explore a vast array of X-mount optics.











Design-wise, the X-E5 stays true to its rangefinder heritage, featuring a refined, machined aluminum top plate and dials that evoke a sense of quality. A notable addition is the newly designed Film Simulation dial on the top panel, allowing for quick access to Fujifilm's renowned film simulations and offering three customizable slots for personal "FS recipes."



