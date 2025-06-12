Fujifilm Unveils Sleek And Compact X-E5 Mirrorless Camera For Enthusiasts
At their core, both cameras essentially share the same 40.2 MP APS-C X-Trans CMOS 5 HR sensor and X-Processor 5 imaging engine. This means users can expect the same exceptional image quality, including a lower base ISO of 125 for cleaner low-light performance and AI-powered subject detection autofocus.
However, the key differentiator, and indeed the X-E5's raison d'être, is its interchangeable lens system. For those who admire the X100VI's style and output but crave the flexibility to swap lenses, the X-E5 presents itself as an ideal solution. Fujifilm is even launching the X-E5 with a new, slim XF 23mm f/2.8 R WR lens, directly mimicking the beloved fixed lens of the X100 series, but now offering the freedom to explore a vast array of X-mount optics.
Design-wise, the X-E5 stays true to its rangefinder heritage, featuring a refined, machined aluminum top plate and dials that evoke a sense of quality. A notable addition is the newly designed Film Simulation dial on the top panel, allowing for quick access to Fujifilm's renowned film simulations and offering three customizable slots for personal "FS recipes."
Crucially, in-body image stabilization (IBIS) makes a return with the X-E5, promising up to 7.0 stops of shake reduction. This is a significant upgrade over its predecessor, the X-E4, and addresses a common request from users. Video capabilities are also robust, with the X-E5 capable of recording in 6.2K/30p, although early reviews have complained about rolling shutter issues.
The Fujifilm X-E5 will be available in black and silver body options, priced at about $1,700, body only. A kit with the new XF 23mm f/2.8 R WR lens will retail for around $1,900.