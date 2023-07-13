Sony Unveils AI-Infused Alpha A6700, Its Most Advanced APS-C Mirrorless Camera Ever
Sony has announced its latest generation of the highly-popular Alpha mirrorless family of cameras, the a6700. The APS-C mirrorless camera is being offered with camera body only and two different bundles with lenses.
Content creators have long loved the Sony a6000 series of mirrorless cameras. The compact body and stunning visuals they produce make them an ideal part of any creator's arsenal of production tools. Sony touts the new a6700 as "combining the cutting-edge still image and video capabilities found in the latest full-frame Alpha and Cinema Line series with the compact and lightweight design of the a6000 series." The end result is Sony's most advanced APS-C mirrorless camera yet.
"With the release of the a6700, Sony continues its commitment to elevate the abilities of creators everywhere and at every level by empowering them with state-of-the-art tools that enable their creativity to relentlessly move forward," remarked Yang Cheng, Vice President, Imaging Solutions, Sony Electronics Inc. He added, "Sony will continue to expand its APS-C line-up to cater to and support image production activities of a diverse array of creators."
The a6700 boasts an APS-C back-illuminated Exmor R CMOS image sensor with 26 effective megapixels, coupled with the advanced BIONZ XR processing engine. It supports high-resolution 4K video recording at up to 120fps, and a wide latitude of 14+ stops. The camera's standard ISO sensitivity spans 100 to 32000 for both stills and movies. This allows for high-sensitivity, low-noise shooting.
The new camera also incorporates an AI processing unit which is inherited from the a7R V. The AI processor allows for high accuracy "Real-Time Recognition AF (autofocus)." The AI is capable of identifying various subjects such as a human, animals, cars/trains, and airplanes, allowing it to cater to a diverse creative experience.
Sony continues to be environmentally focused, as it used recycled materials, including SORPLAS, throughout the camera body. The company says that over the last 10 years, it has replaced about 379 tons of virgin plastic with recycled plastic in digital cameras and digital video cameras.
Anyone wanting more information, or to possibly purchase the new a6700, can visit Sony's website. There are currently three buying options available. The first is the camera body only, which runs $1399.99. The second is the camera body with a 16-50mm Power Zoom lens bundle for $1499.99. The last is the camera with an 18-135mm Power Zoom lens for $1799.99.