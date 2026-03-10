Sony WH-1000XM6 ANC Headphones Hit All-Time Low At $62 Off





One of the best headphones for music lovers who need premium active noise cancellation (ANC) is down to its lowest price ever right now. That would be Sony's WH-1000XM6, the newest model in its popular WH-1000X series that released in May 2025 , though don't fret about a newer model being imminent. While possible, it's unlikely.





How so? Sony launched released the WH-1000XM5 released in May 2022, and before that, the WH-1000XM4 came out in August 2020. Based on those releases, the WH-1000XM6 should remain the top model for at least another year, if not longer.

Sony WH-1000XM6 Is 13% Off

Sony's WH-1000XM6 headphones for $398 at Amazon (13% off, save $62). This is by no means a cheap set of headphones, but that discount brings the street price back down to its lowest point, which it had hit a few times in the past (dating back to last November).





The sale price applies to all of the available color options, including Black, Platinum Silver, Midnight Blue, and Sand Pink.





Colorways aside, the WH-1000XM6 is generally lauded for its strong ANC performance and long battery life, which is rated for up to 30 hours of listening time with ANC enabled. That may be slightly conservative, too—our friends at Rtings found the battery to last over 31 hours. And notably, users can now listen to audio with a wired USB-C connection while it's charging.





Other highlights include LDAC codec support, Bluetooth 5.3 and Bluetooth LE support, a 10-band EQ to dial in the sound profile to your liking, and a Game EQ developed by INZONE and Sony.





Alternatively, you can find the previous generation Sony WH-1000XM5 on sale for $278 at Amazon (30% off).

Apple AirPods 3 Fall To $224









If you prefer a flagship set of earbuds, check out Apple's AirPods 3, which are on sale for $224 at Amazon (10% off, save $25). This is also the latest-generation model and it comes with some key upgrades and performance claims.





According to Apple, the ANC is 2x better than the AirPods Pro 2. These earbuds also sport a redesigned fit that is intended to accommodate more ear sizes and shapes, as well as improved water and sweat resistance, and longer battery life.





