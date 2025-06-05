Sony Unveils Project Defiant Wireless Fight Stick For Low-Latency Brawls On PS5 And PC
For years, the fighting game community has largely relied on third-party manufacturers for their arcade-style controllers. Project Defiant marks a significant pivot for Sony, demonstrating its commitment to its fanbase (cashing in on the lucrative PS5 accessory market doesn't hurt either). Edwin Foo, Vice President of Product Development at Sony Interactive Entertainment, emphasized the controller's focus on flexibility, allowing players to choose between ultra-low latency wireless play via PlayStation Link technology or a traditional wired USB-C connection.
The design of Project Defiant immediately catches the eye, featuring a black and white aesthetic that complements the PlayStation 5 console. Beyond its appearance, the fight stick is engineered for performance and player customization. It features a high-quality digital stick with toolless interchangeable restrictor gates, offering players the choice between square, circle, and octagon layouts to suit their preferred play style. The eight main face buttons utilize mechanical switches, ideal for rapid-fire inputs. A touch pad, mirroring the functionality of the DualSense controller, is also integrated, along with dedicated buttons for PS, Share, Options, L3, R3, and a PlayStation Link button.
Portability is a key factor with Project Defiant as well. The controller includes a built-in storage compartment for the interchangeable restrictor gates and the PS Link USB adapter, ensuring that players can keep things organized. Furthermore, every Project Defiant fight stick will ship with a sling carry case, complete with a lever gap to protect the digital stick during transport.
If all goes well, Sony plans to launch the Project Defiant wireless fight stick sometime in 2026. This timing aligns perfectly with the anticipated release of several high-profile fighting games, including Marvel Tōkon: Fighting Souls, a 4v4 team fighting game developed by Arc System Works. The fight stick was part of a larger reveal at Sony's annual State of Play announcement, including highlight of games like 007 First Light, Final Fantasy Tactics: The Ivalice Chronicles, and Silent Hill f.