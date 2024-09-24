CATEGORIES
home News

Sony Unveils A 480Hz OLED Esports Gaming Monitor With A Trick To Improve Focus

by Paul LillyTuesday, September 24, 2024, 12:00 PM EDT
Sony Inzone M10S OLED gaming monitor.
In case it went unnoticed, two years ago, Sony unveiled its INZONE brand for PC gaming gear, which it kick started with a series of monitors and headsets. It's still not an especially expansive lineup, but it just grew a little bigger with a couple of new high-speed monitor additions, the more interesting of the duo being the INZONE M10S with a 480Hz refresh rate and some unique twists.

The refresh rate alone makes it an intriguing display for competitive gamers. But what's also noteworthy is that the INZONE M10S is built around an OLED panel. According to Sony, it developed the display with input from Fnatic, a professional esports team headquartered in London.

Fnatic team standing around Sony's INZONE monitor.

"Working closely with Fnatic pro players, the INZONE M10S combines Sony’s experience in creating premium displays with the expertise and knowledge of professional gamers. The INZONE M10S has been designed to deliver image quality, ergonomics, and performance enhancing modes to create the ultimate tournament monitor," Sony says.

Primarily intended for competitive gaming, the INZONE M10S is a 27-inch display with a 1440p resolution, though Sony says it also has a 24.5-inch mode that will display games at a 1:1 resolution at 1332p. And of course players can also select lower resolutions, including 1080p. When pivoting away from the native resolution, gamers have the option of centering or bottom-aligning the display, "with a perfectly black border area" that's designed to enhanced focus.

How much that truly matters is not something we can say without spending some hands-on time with the monitor, but it's interesting all the same. Additionally, Sony is touting a pair of unique picture modes that it says will help gamers identify opponents "more quickly with a sharper image and higher motion clarity."

Side and rear angled renders of Sony's INZONE M10S OLED monitor on a gray gradient background.

"FPS Pro+ has been finely tuned with the Fnatic VALORANT team and maximizes performance in battle by further optimizing image clarity, leveraging the high response times and unmatched contrast unique to OLED. FPS Pro mode stimulates the image characteristics of Twisted Nematic panel LCD monitors typically used in professional tournaments," Sony says.

Other notable specs include a 0.03ms response time (yay for OLED!), 1,300 nits peak brightness, DisplayHDR True Black 400 certification, NVIDIA G-SYNC compatibility, a custom heat sink (key to achieving that eye-searing number of nits), and both DisplayPort 2.1 and HDMI 2.1 connectivity.

The INZONE M10S is available immediately at places like Amazon and Best Buy for $1,099.99.

Meanwhile, Sony also introduced the INZONE M9 II, which is a 27-inch IPS display with a 4K resolution, 160Hz refresh rate, 1mis response time, 750 nits peak brightness, DisplayHDR 600 certification, G-SYNC compatible, and DisplayPort 2.1 and HDMI 2.1 connectivity (included cable is DisplayPort 1.4) for $799.99, also at Amazon and Best Buy.
Tags:  Sony, Gaming, Monitors, OLED, (nyse:sony), inzone m10s, inzone m9 ii
TOP CONVERSATIONS
You Next Copilot PC Platform
More Results
KEEP INFORMED
SITE

Home

Reviews

News

Blogs

Full Site

Sitemap

CATEGORIES

PC Components

Systems

Mobile

IT Infrastructure

Leisure

Videos

COMPANY

About

Advertise

News Tips

Contact

Privacy And Terms

HotTech

MORE

Accessibility

Shop

STAY CONNECTED

Twitter

Facebook

YouTube

RSS

As an Amazon and Howl Technologies Associate, HotHardware earns a commission from qualifying purchases made on this site. This site is intended for informational and entertainment purposes only. The contents are the views and opinion of the author and/or his associates. All products and trademarks are the property of their respective owners. Reproduction in whole or in part, in any form or medium, without express written permission of Hot Hardware, Inc. is prohibited. All content and graphical elements are Copyright © 1999 - 2024 David Altavilla and Hot Hardware, Inc.
All rights reserved. Privacy and Terms - Accessibility Commitment