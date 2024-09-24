Sony Unveils A 480Hz OLED Esports Gaming Monitor With A Trick To Improve Focus







In case it went unnoticed, two years ago, Sony unveiled its INZONE brand for PC gaming gear, which it kick started with a series of monitors and headsets. It's still not an especially expansive lineup, but it just grew a little bigger with a couple of new high-speed monitor additions, the more interesting of the duo being the INZONE M10S with a 480Hz refresh rate and some unique twists.





The refresh rate alone makes it an intriguing display for competitive gamers. But what's also noteworthy is that the INZONE M10S is built around an OLED panel. According to Sony, it developed the display with input from Fnatic, a professional esports team headquartered in London.













"Working closely with Fnatic pro players, the INZONE M10S combines Sony’s experience in creating premium displays with the expertise and knowledge of professional gamers. The INZONE M10S has been designed to deliver image quality, ergonomics, and performance enhancing modes to create the ultimate tournament monitor," Sony says.





Primarily intended for competitive gaming, the INZONE M10S is a 27-inch display with a 1440p resolution, though Sony says it also has a 24.5-inch mode that will display games at a 1:1 resolution at 1332p. And of course players can also select lower resolutions, including 1080p. When pivoting away from the native resolution, gamers have the option of centering or bottom-aligning the display, "with a perfectly black border area" that's designed to enhanced focus.





How much that truly matters is not something we can say without spending some hands-on time with the monitor, but it's interesting all the same. Additionally, Sony is touting a pair of unique picture modes that it says will help gamers identify opponents "more quickly with a sharper image and higher motion clarity."













"FPS Pro+ has been finely tuned with the Fnatic VALORANT team and maximizes performance in battle by further optimizing image clarity, leveraging the high response times and unmatched contrast unique to OLED. FPS Pro mode stimulates the image characteristics of Twisted Nematic panel LCD monitors typically used in professional tournaments," Sony says.





Other notable specs include a 0.03ms response time (yay for OLED!), 1,300 nits peak brightness, DisplayHDR True Black 400 certification, NVIDIA G-SYNC compatibility, a custom heat sink (key to achieving that eye-searing number of nits), and both DisplayPort 2.1 and HDMI 2.1 connectivity.







