Sony Takes A $464M Stake In Elden Ring Publisher Bandai Namco, What's Next?

by Thiago TrevisanThursday, July 24, 2025, 11:05 AM EDT
elden ring
Microsoft has made several waves in the news during the last few years with various key game studio acquisitions. Not to be left on the sidelines, Sony is also making some significant moves in the space. Sony has just signed what it terms a strategic partnership with Bandai Namco, to the tune of around $464 million dollars for a 2.5% stake.

Bandai Namco is the publisher for the Elden Ring game series, one of the most popular franchises in history. While 2.5% ownership may not seem like much for Sony, it signals a path that it wants to take in making sure it can secure the best content to stay ahead of the competition. Interestingly, Sony mentions IP specifically and expanding into the anime and manga space. Sony and Bandai Namco are not new to each other, going as far back  as the beginning of Sony's PlayStation 1 with various successful games. 

ps5 pro

While the PlayStation 5 Pro is not necessarily a fast seller like the Nintendo Switch 2 has been, Sony has dominated the overall gaming market decisively ever since the PlayStation 4 days. According to Nobuhiko Momoi, who is the execute vice president of Bandai Namco, the publisher is "filled with excitement about the potential to create new entertainment" with Sony. 

While it is of note that Elden Ring is a major title that Bandai Namco publishes, it appears that this is much more than just that. Maximizing the IP of video games has become vital to the growth of many companies. Nintendo, for example, even has its own amusement parks and feature movies with its beloved characters. 

Of course, such a big move from Sony can make some gamers nervous that the giant may monopolize some games and keep them PlayStation exclusive. Microsoft has been doing the opposite, with expanding its Xbox games to consoles like the PlayStation 5. Forza Horizon 5 has been a hot seller on the console in 2025, making their plan seem solid thus far. 

With Microsoft changing what Xbox means as a culture and downsizing significantly, it remains interesting to see what Sony has in store for the console market in the future, too. 
