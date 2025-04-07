Sony's Switch 2 Survey Has Gamers Hoping For A Proper PlayStation Handheld





Sony fans hoping for a proper followup to the PlayStation Vita may have a new reason to remain hopeful. In response to Nintendo announcing its upcoming Switch 2 console last week, Sony's purportedly sent out a survey to gamers asking a bunch of questions about the handheld, one of which asks, "How interested are you in purchasing the Nintendo Switch 2?"





We can go ahead and give Sony the answer to that one—very interested. It's all in the numbers, with the Switch ranking as Nintendo's second-best selling console of all time at 150.86 million units sold to date. Only the Nintendo DS has sold more units over its lifetime at 154.02 units. The Switch has even overtaken the original Game Boy (118.69 million units) and the mighty Wii (101.63 million units).





It's not necessarily a silly question, though. Just look at the Wii's successor, the Wii U, which was a comparative flop at just 13.56 million units sold. Still, we'd be shocked if the Switch 2 was a failure. Really the only thing that could hold it back is uncertainty over pricing, after Nintendo delayed preorders in the US over a new round of tariffs. Time will tell.

👀🔥 OJO A ESTO 🤔



Sony está enviando encuestas preguntando a sus clientes qué piensan sobre Switch 2.



Preguntan sobre:



· Cuánto interés tienes en comprarla



· Opinión sobre el Nintendo Direct y el impacto que tiene sobre tu percepción de Playstation, Nintendo y el mercado… pic.twitter.com/5LJZ0Ls5mq — eXtas1s 🎮 Noticias & Rumores (@eXtas1stv) April 5, 2025

Sony, meanwhile, is attempting to figure out what aspects of the Switch 2 appeal most to gamers, as spotted by MP1st. The survey asks that question rather bluntly, with some of the choices being the 7.3-inch 1080p display, ability to play games at up to 4K and 120 frames per second when docked, the Joy-Con 2 controller design, the GameChat function, and USB-C camera support.





Another question in the survey lists a handful of potential reasons why someone might want to buy a Switch 2, and it asks gamers to select 1-3 motivating factors. There's also a question asking about Nintendo's approach to preorders for the Switch 2, and specifically the priority status afforded to Switch Online members.



