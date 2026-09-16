Sony’s New PS5 Pulse Headsets Bring Bigger Planar Drivers And ANC

Introducing the new PlayStation Pulse headsets - Image: Sony

With the previous generation Pulse Elite laying the groundwork, the new accessories are made to elevate spatial audio and immersive gaming performance for PlayStation 5, PlayStation Portal, PC, and Mac users. Central to the refresh are the improved custom studio-inspired planar magnetic drivers (with big help from Sony-owned audio masters , Audeze). Sony scaled up the driver size, incorporating larger magnetic arrays to deliver richer, deeper bass while retaining separation and precise positional cues (such as subtle enemy footsteps) that audiophiles and competitive gamers demand.





The base Pulse - Image: Sony



Ergonomics receive a major overhaul across both models to address player feedback. Compared to the Elite, the more traditional-looking headbands and padding ensure sustained comfort during extended gaming marathons, while rotating earcups allow the units to fold completely flat (hurray!) for easier storage and transport.





Communication clarity gets an upgrade as well: integrated microphones now leverage AI-enhanced noise rejection trained to isolate human voices and aggressively filter out disruptive background sounds like environmental noise or cooling fans. Dual connectivity is standard, enabling dual-device audio playback over ultra-low-latency PlayStation Link and Bluetooth.





Pulse Edge comes with ANC and removable boom mic - Image: Sony



The base PlayStation Pulse is scheduled to launch in select global markets during the 2026 holiday season, while the Pulse Edge headset will follow in early 2027. Sony plans to reveal official pricing and preorder dates closer to their respective launch windows.





Check out some of the previous Sony headsets here:

Pulse Elite, White ($149.99)

($149.99) Pulse Elite, Black ($149.99)

($149.99) Pulse Explore, White ($149.99)

($149.99) Pulse Explore, Black ($149.99)

Sony continues to expand its PlayStation audio lineup with the unveiling of two new PS5 wireless headsets, the PlayStation Pulse and the PlayStation Pulse Edge, both of which promises upgrades in sound quality, comfort, and AI noise rejection.If you'd fancy yourself a more flagship option, the Pulse Edge doubles the driver magnet volume over the standard model, utilizing eight magnets per driver to produce even tighter, punchier low-end response and subtle acoustic detail. For noise-filled gaming environments, the Edge incorporates active noise cancellation (ANC) alongside a detachable boom microphone. When the primary boom mic is detached for casual listening on the go, a secondary hidden microphone takes over. The Edge package also ships with a dedicated hardshell carry case, onboard game-to-chat balance controls, and a physical 3.5 mm audio jack for wired fallback.