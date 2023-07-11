Audeze Goes Deep Purple With Its Maxwell Gaming Headset
Audeze and Microsoft have partnered up to bring gamers a head-turning version of its popular Maxwell gaming headset. California-based headphone brand Audeze announced today that it will be releasing a limited-edition version of its highly respected Maxwell gaming headset. In partnership with Microsoft, the headset gains a striking ultraviolet exterior finish on its aluminum and steel caps.
The regular Maxwell has been well-received since its launch late last year, and this version builds on the same roots, while adding a very unique colorway to the mix. Users will enjoy tight, neutral, and accurate audio quality from the 90mm Fluxor planar magnetic drivers. It remains to be seen—or heard, rather—how Audeze has addressed, if at all, the lack of bass punch in the new edition, since planar magnetics tend to lack oomph in the lower bass regions. In return, listeners tend to get less distortion and a better overall soundstage from planar magnetic than dynamic drivers. The Bluetooth 5.3 headset sports multipoint connectivity, with support for hi-res protocols like LE Audio, LC3 Plus, LDAC, and Dolby Atmos at 24-bit/96kHz.
Other headlining features include a monster 80-hour battery life with quick charge capability (20 minutes on the plug nets about 24 hours of use), The flexible (and detachable) hypercardioid boom mic utilizes the company's FILTER noise reduction tech algorithm to separate voice from noise, ensuring you'll always be heard over any superfluous background distractions.
The Maxwell weighs in at 490 grams, somewhat on the heavier side. Controls are button-based, and there's the Audeze HQ app to customize things such as EQ, game/chat mixers, sidetone levels, etc. If the battery dies, there are multiple options to keep using the Maxwell wired—1/8" TRS, USB-A to USB-C, and USB-C to USB-C cables are included in the box.
The Maxwell Ultraviolet edition is available ($330) for pre-order now on Audeze's website. You will need to move quick if you'd like one as quantities will be limited.