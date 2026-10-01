Sony Fights PS5 Pro Scalpers Ahead Of GTA 6 With 60-Hour Playtime Rule
The Genki_JPN account on X translated and shared the news that Japanese gamers looking to pick up Sony’s current, most powerful console will need to meet certain criteria in order to participate in the newly imposed lottery. They will need to have a PSN account since at least September 27, 2024, and must also have logged a minimum of 60 hours of gameplay on either a PS4 or PS5 between that initial date and September 27, 2026.
Additionally, players who are chosen as part of the lottery will need to move quickly to secure their PS5 Pro. They will need to complete an order for the console by November 2, and any systems not purchased by that date will be tossed back into a re-draw so other gamers can earn a slot.
Limiting access to the PS5 Pro in this way is a bit of a double-edged sword. There are a lot of players who only jump into gaming when a title as iconic as GTA 6 is released, and this lottery system could lock them out from experiencing the game in the way they want to. However, anything that can tamp down out-of-control scalping is welcomed and this seems like a good way of rewarding fans who are most active.
For now, this lottery system has been limited to the Japanese market, but it wouldn’t be surprising if it makes its way to other territories, including the US, which is facing similar stock shortages.