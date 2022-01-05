PlayStation VR2 OLED Headset Brings 4K HDR VR Gaming To Sony PS5





If you never got a chance to experience the original PlayStation VR headset, let us tell you, you didn't miss out. It was impressive for what it was, but the poor old PS4 really didn't have the grunt to make virtual reality an enjoyable experience. Remember that for VR, you really need a frame rate somewhere in the region of 80 FPS to achieve anything akin to fluidity. Choppy performance and relatively low specs made the PSVR more of a novelty than something you'd actually want to use frequently for playing games.

As a notable but easily-overlooked upgrade from the previous model, the PS VR2 will connect to the PlayStation 5 using a single USB Type-C cable for power and data. It'll also have a built-in microphone, as well as a stereo headphone jack. That's right; despite saying that the PS VR2 includes "3D audio," it doesn't seem like there will be any speakers or headphones integrated with the device.







