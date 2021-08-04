CATEGORIES
Wednesday, August 04, 2021

Sony PlayStation 5 SSD And Heatsink Buyer's Guide For Maximum Performance

If you were able to get into Sony's beta software program for the PlayStation 5, you can now install your own SSD to expand storage. The PlayStation 5, by default, comes with an 825GB SSD installed, but that can fill up quickly when installing loads of AAA games.

Requirements To Add A PCIe 4.0 SSD To A PlayStation 5

First and foremost, you'll need a reasonably fast PCIe 4.0 M.2 NVMe SSD to get started; Sony requires minimum sequential read speeds of 5,500 MB/sec. It should also be noted that Sony requires that you install a heatsink on the SSD -- if one isn't already installed -- to ensure that it doesn't overheat within the PlayStation 5's chassis.

wd black sn850 nvme ssd family

Remember that the heatsink cannot exceed 8mm above the SSD or 2.5mm below the PCB for proper clearance within the PlayStation 5.

Finally, Sony says that SSDs ranging in size from 250GB to 4TB are supported, accommodating PlayStation 5 owners no matter their budget. Keep in mind that 4TB SSDs are going to cost you close to $1,000... ouch!

SSDs Certified To Work With The PlayStation 5

First of all, two SSDs have been certified by their manufacturers for compliance with the PlayStation 5. Western Digital's WD_Black SN850 is available in 500GB, 1TB, and 2TB capacities and offers sequential read/write speeds of up to 7,000 MB/sec and 5,000 MB/sec, respectively.

Alternatively, Seagate touts the FireCuda 530 SSD family as a "qualified drop-in expansion solution" for the PlayStation 5. Like the WD_Black SN850, the FireCuda 530 far exceeds Sony's minimum performance requirements with sequential read/write speeds of 7,300 MB/sec and 6,900 MB/sec, respectively.

seagate firecuda 2

SSDs That Meet Sony's Minimum Performance Requirements

While the Western Digital and Seagate SSDs have been certified for use in the PlayStation 5, any PCIe 4.0 SSD cranking over 5,500 MB/sec sequential reads will work (though Sony highly recommends that you install a heatsink).

t force cardea a440

Compatible Heatsinks For SSDs

The following heatsinks follow industry standards for attaching to M.2 form-factor SSDs. But you'll want to make sure that they make good contact with the chips to ensure maximum heat dissipation, which is critical within the PlayStation 5's enclosure.
MHQJRH

Hopefully this guide will get you on the right path to getting everything necessary to install a PCIe 4.0 SSD in your PlayStation 5. If you haven't yet been accepted into the beta software program, sit tight, as Sony is slowly opening up to new testers.

