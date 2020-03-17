Sony's PlayStation 5 Gets Its Big Reveal Tomorrow, Here's How To Watch





Microsoft may have beaten Sony to the punch in revealing finer grain details about its upcoming Xbox Series X console, but how its next-gen gaming system compares to the PlayStation 5 is still an open-ended question. Perhaps we will get more clarification tomorrow. That is when Sony will host its own "deep dive" into its upcoming console, and you can watch it online if you wish.





"Tomorrow at 9am Pacific Time, PS5 lead system architect mark Cerny will provide a deep dive into PS5's system architecture, and how it will shape the future of games," Sony announced on Twitter.











Sony has been making big promises, however, and we now have a baseline to compare the PS5 with, in terms of hardware and features. The Xbox Series X is bringing the boom with an 8-core Zen 2 CPU running at 3.8GHz (or 3.66GHz if simultaneous multi-threading is enabled) paired with an RDNA 2 GPU with 52 CUs clocked at 1.825GHz, with 16GB of GDDR6 memory.





Microsoft also announced the Xbox Series X will feature 1TB of NVMe SSD storage that users can double by plugging an external card into a proprietary slot, with the same speed benefit. To recap, this is the fully monty...

CPU: 8x Cores @ 3.8 GHz (3.66 GHz w/ SMT) Custom Zen 2 CPU

CPU : 8x Cores @ 3.8 GHz (3.66 GHz w/ SMT) Custom Zen 2 CPU

GPU: 12 TFLOPS, 52 CUs @ 1.825 GHz Custom RDNA 2 GPU

Die Size: 360.45 mm2

Process: 7nm enhanced

Memory: 16 GB GDDR6 w/ 320mb bus

Memory Bandwidth: 10GB @ 560 GB/s, 6GB @ 336 GB/s

Internal Storage: 1 TB Custom NVME SSD
I/O Throughput: 2.4 GB/s (Raw), 4.8 GB/s (Compressed, with custom hardware decompression block)

Expandable Storage: 1 TB Expansion Card (matches internal storage exactly)

External Storage: USB 3.2 External HDD Support

Optical Drive: 4K UHD Blu-Ray Drive

Performance Target: 4K @ 60 FPS, Up to 120 FPS

Microsoft had previously said it would match the PS5 on performance and price, so it will be interesting to see how things compare after Sony holds its own tech reveal. We also anticipate (or at least hope) Sony will divulge details about the next version of the DualShock controller.





Any predictions? Sound off in the comments section below!

