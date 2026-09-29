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Sony Is Done With CES After 60 Years In Major Strategy Pivot

by Aaron LeongTuesday, September 29, 2026, 01:39 PM EDT
Sony is saying bye-bye to CES
Sony is saying bye-bye to CES - Image: Sony
In a somewhat surprising move, Sony plans to skip CES 2027, a show that the company has attended for 60 years. Sony says that it wants to move away from consumer products to focus on entertainment.

For CES showgoers next year (and beyond), Sony’s sprawling booths and packed keynotes will be no more. The company's presence and displays have long served as a bellwether of sorts for home innovation. From showcasing groundbreaking Trinitron TVs and Walkmans of past decades to debuting the PlayStation and other ambitious prototypes, Sony’s CES displays were always a highlight. However, the Japanese conglomerate confirmed (via a report by Bloomberg) that neither the parent corporation nor its subsidiaries plan to host an exhibition space or deliver any keynotes at the next CES. 

Sony states that it is moving away from commodity consumer hardware toward a broader focus on entertainment, proprietary IP, and creator-focused tools, all of which are part of the Tokyo-based giant's recent focus on streamlining its legacy hardware footprint. Earlier this year, for example, Sony finalized the sale of a controlling stake in its Bravia television brand to Chinese electronics manufacturer TCL, following in the footsteps of previous exits from personal computing with Vaio and mobile device consolidation.

Remember the Vision S concept?
Remember the Vision S concept? - Image: Sony

Simultaneously, ambitious hardware initiatives that had previously dominated Sony’s CES keynotes have lost momentum. For one, the Afeela EV concept (developed with Honda) reached a sudden dead end after Sony Honda Mobility dissolved the project earlier this year, leaving the joint venture under strategic review. Without a flagship hardware platform or a breakthrough consumer device to anchor an expensive Las Vegas showcase, continuing a multi-million-dollar exhibition just doesn't make fiscal sense.

For now, Sony wants to channel capital into high-growth entertainment pillars encompassing video games, music, streaming anime, and motion pictures. The firm's gaming division remains the undisputed leader in console hardware--at least for now, supported by expanding lines of peripherals like gaming monitors, InZone audio headsets, and immersive gear. Meanwhile, investments in major entertainment assets, such as the global expansion of the Crunchyroll platform and record-breaking hits like recent Spider-Man movies, have yielded far higher returns than consumer gadgets.

Sony's CES withdrawal will alter how it connects with its audience and fan base. Much like its earlier decision to abandon traditional gaming expos like E3 in favor of digital broadcasts like its State of Play events, it looks like Sony will utilize first-party channels and targeted media summits over massive, multi-industry trade shows. When the company eventually unveils its next-gen hardware (e.g. PlayStation 6), it will do so through tailor-made digital events rather than sharing a crowded floor in Las Vegas.
Tags:  CES, tcl, (nyse:sony), ces2027
Aaron Leong

Aaron Leong

Tech enthusiast, YouTuber, engineer, rock climber, family guy. 'Nuff said.
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