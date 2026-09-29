Sony Is Done With CES After 60 Years In Major Strategy Pivot
For CES showgoers next year (and beyond), Sony’s sprawling booths and packed keynotes will be no more. The company's presence and displays have long served as a bellwether of sorts for home innovation. From showcasing groundbreaking Trinitron TVs and Walkmans of past decades to debuting the PlayStation and other ambitious prototypes, Sony’s CES displays were always a highlight. However, the Japanese conglomerate confirmed (via a report by Bloomberg) that neither the parent corporation nor its subsidiaries plan to host an exhibition space or deliver any keynotes at the next CES.
For now, Sony wants to channel capital into high-growth entertainment pillars encompassing video games, music, streaming anime, and motion pictures. The firm's gaming division remains the undisputed leader in console hardware--at least for now, supported by expanding lines of peripherals like gaming monitors, InZone audio headsets, and immersive gear. Meanwhile, investments in major entertainment assets, such as the global expansion of the Crunchyroll platform and record-breaking hits like recent Spider-Man movies, have yielded far higher returns than consumer gadgets.
Sony's CES withdrawal will alter how it connects with its audience and fan base. Much like its earlier decision to abandon traditional gaming expos like E3 in favor of digital broadcasts like its State of Play events, it looks like Sony will utilize first-party channels and targeted media summits over massive, multi-industry trade shows. When the company eventually unveils its next-gen hardware (e.g. PlayStation 6), it will do so through tailor-made digital events rather than sharing a crowded floor in Las Vegas.