Game Over: Sony And Honda Pull The Plug On Electric PlayStation Car





Sony Honda Mobility (SHM) has pulled the plug on its ambitious Afeela electric vehicle project, marking a sudden end to the PlayStation on wheels just months before its scheduled public rollout in California. Don't feel bad just because Afeela bad. [Editor's Note: Forgive Aaron for the punny dad joke.]









Since its debut at CES 2023, the Sony-Honda Afeela was marketed less as a car and more as a mobile living room. It featured an interior dominated by ultra-wide displays and integrated PlayStation Remote Play, which allowed users to stream games from their home consoles to the car’s infotainment system. The partnership also explored deep aesthetic integrations, including dashboard themes based on Astro Bot and Gran Turismo, and customizable motor sounds inspired by iconic PlayStation titles.









For enthusiasts and early adopters, the cancellation is a literal dead end. The Afeela 1 was expected to carry a premium price tag starting around $89,900, with high-end configurations exceeding $100,000. SHM has confirmed it will issue full refunds for the $200 reservation fees collected from customers, primarily those in the California market who had been first in line for the 2026 delivery window.







