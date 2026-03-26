Game Over: Sony And Honda Pull The Plug On Electric PlayStation Car
Based on the official statement, the project dissolution includes the nixing of both the flagship Afeela 1 sedan and a secondary model that was already in development. A big part of this decision stems Honda reassessing its broader electrification strategy earlier this month, meaning that specific automotive tech and manufacturing assets the automaker had originally promised to the joint venture were no longer available. Without this, SHM leadership determined there was no "viable path forward to bring the Models to market."
This collapse also coincides with what seems like a turbulent period for Sony’s broader hardware and entertainment divisions. Sony has shut down several first-party gaming studios, including Dark Outlaw Games and Bluepoint Games, suggesting a wider strategic consolidation within the company. While the joint venture technically remains in existence to discuss "future business plans," the dream of owning a real-world PlayStation vehicle has been silenced, for now anyway. At least the car's available in Gran Turismo 7.
The project's end highlights the difficulty of merging two quite different industries. While Sony provided the sensors, AI trajectory inference, and entertainment ecosystem, the reliance on traditional automotive manufacturing proved to be the project's Achilles' heel.