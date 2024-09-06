Did Sony Just Hide The PlayStation 5 Pro's Design In Plain Sight? You Be The Judge





If you can remember playing games on the original PlayStation 1 console released way back in the day, here's hoping the ibuprofen alleviates your back pain (no worries, I date back to the Atari 2600 era , as it relates to consoles). The PS1 will have released 30 years ago this December. In celebration of 30 years of PlayStation, Sony posted an anniversary blog with a glimpse of what's on the horizon, and in doing so it may have also inadvertently (or slyly) confirmed the rumored PlayStation 5 Pro's design.





While nothing is official, some journalists who attended Gamescom said the PS5 Pro was openly discussed at the event. It's hardly a secret at this point, and as we get closer to its eventual release, the leaks and rumors pick up in frequency (and potentially with more credibility).















Related, one of those recent leaks shared a supposed design sketch (seen above) of the PS5 Pro. The folks at Deallabs Magazine say they were able to get a visual of the final packing box of the upcoming console, and subsequently shared a drawing of what they saw. Why a drawing?





"We were able to get a visual of the front of the final packaging box of the new console. This allowed us to have an idea of ​​the final design of the PS5 Pro that has never leaked before. Due to copyright reasons, we will not be able to share this visual. However, you can check out a sketch drawn by us below that illustrates the design of the PS5 Pro," the site explained





The sketch looks similar to the PS5 Slim's overall shape and design, with the most visible difference being the addition of three black strips that run across the center of the PS5 Pro. It also appears slightly thicker, and lacks a built-in Blu-ray drive. It's not clear if this means Sony is skipping a disc drive on the PS5 Pro, or will offer multiple versions. Sony could also make a Blu-ray drive available as an add-on.





Getting back to Sony's 30th anniversary celebration for the PlayStation brand, an image shared on Sony's blog appears to show the same design. Check out the zoomed in shot...











