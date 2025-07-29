CATEGORIES
Sony Details FlexStrike, PlayStation's First Fight Stick For Epic Battles On PS5 And PC

by Thiago TrevisanTuesday, July 29, 2025, 09:53 AM EDT
ps5 flight stick
if you're a fan of Sony's PS5 DualSense controller but feel it is missing a more niche variant, you'll be happy to learn that there is a new Flight Stick coming. The Sony FlexStrike Wireless Fight Stick is set to launch in 2026, and will be compatible with both the PS5 and PC. Previously known as Project Defiant, this new fight stick will work both with a wired connection and wirelessly. 

The wireless option is an interesting one, with Sony utilizing PlayStation Link for ultra low-latency. You can connect up to two FlexStrike controllers on the PS5 itself, along with keeping your DualSense controller connected at the same time. You'll get a PS Link USB adapter and USB-C cable, which can both be stored in a compartment on the FlexStrike itself. For a piece of hardware that you may want to bring to a tournament or a friend's house, this is a smart design option. 


The FlexStrike will have mechanical buttons and swappable restrictor plates that can be done so without tools. Fans of fighting games are likely to jump on this offering, since Sony-branded components are typically very high quality. For example, the DualSense Edge, which is Sony's pro-level controller, has a strong following amongst enthusiasts looking for the *ahem* edge in their gaming. 

The button layout on the FlexStrike is similar to a DualSense controller, too. It even has a touchpad, which complements the familiar X, square, O, and triangle buttons nicely. The first public display of this new fight stick will be at Evo 2025 in Las Vegas between August 1 to 3, at the Fight Stick Museum and Arc System Works booth according to Sony. 

The FlexStrike will also come with its own case included in the box, which is a huge plus for a portable fight stick like this. Pricing and a more firm release date will likely come sometime later or nearing its 2026 release, but we're certainly excited.
