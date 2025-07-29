Sony Details FlexStrike, PlayStation's First Fight Stick For Epic Battles On PS5 And PC
The wireless option is an interesting one, with Sony utilizing PlayStation Link for ultra low-latency. You can connect up to two FlexStrike controllers on the PS5 itself, along with keeping your DualSense controller connected at the same time. You'll get a PS Link USB adapter and USB-C cable, which can both be stored in a compartment on the FlexStrike itself. For a piece of hardware that you may want to bring to a tournament or a friend's house, this is a smart design option.
The button layout on the FlexStrike is similar to a DualSense controller, too. It even has a touchpad, which complements the familiar X, square, O, and triangle buttons nicely. The first public display of this new fight stick will be at Evo 2025 in Las Vegas between August 1 to 3, at the Fight Stick Museum and Arc System Works booth according to Sony.
The FlexStrike will also come with its own case included in the box, which is a huge plus for a portable fight stick like this. Pricing and a more firm release date will likely come sometime later or nearing its 2026 release, but we're certainly excited.