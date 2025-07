Sony Details FlexStrike, PlayStation's First Fight Stick For Epic Battles On PS5 And PC

The FlexStrike will have mechanical buttons and swappable restrictor plates that can be done so without tools. Fans of fighting games are likely to jump on this offering, since Sony-branded components are typically very high quality. For example, the DualSense Edge, which is Sony's pro-level controller, has a strong following amongst enthusiasts looking for the *ahem* edge in their gaming.The button layout on the FlexStrike is similar to a DualSense controller, too. It even has a touchpad, which complements the familiar X, square, O, and triangle buttons nicely. The first public display of this new fight stick will be at Evo 2025 in Las Vegas between August 1 to 3, at the Fight Stick Museum and Arc System Works booth according to Sony.The FlexStrike will also come with its own case included in the box, which is a huge plus for a portable fight stick like this. Pricing and a more firm release date will likely come sometime later or nearing its 2026 release, but we're certainly excited.