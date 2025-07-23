PS5 System Update Lets DualSense Controllers Pair Across Multiple Devices
Fans of the Sony PlayStation and its excellent Dualsense controller have some new features to explore in a beta update. If Microsoft wants "Everything to be an Xbox," Sony also wants its DualSense controllers to work with everything. Beta participants will be able to download a new PlayStation 5 system update that previews a feature allowing simultaneous pairing of the controller across multiple devices.
You will now be able to switch more seamlessly between devices without the need to pair them again. This is certainly notable, as PS5 controllers are used across a wide spectrum of devices, including not only PS5s but also Android, iOS, Macs, and PCs. Support on the PC gaming side has been stellar, with clients like Valve's Steam allowing easy use of the controller itself even in games without native support.
Sony says that you'll be able to register up to 4 devices and switch them around from the controller itself. You'll do this by holding the PS button and one of the corresponding 4 action buttons, like X or O.
The fancy DualSense Edge controller, a favorite choice of enthusiast gamers on both PS5 and PC, will also get this feature. This system update further includes a new "Power Saver" feature for games, which lets PS5 games run on lower power draw for more efficiency. This update will be released worldwide sometime this year, but currently only participants in the beta program can access it.
As a daily user of DualSense controllers on both PC and PS5, this is a fantastic feature. While battery life can drain with constant use, charging docks allow you to ensure the controller is always topped off for use when you're ready.
