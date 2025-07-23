CATEGORIES
home News

PS5 System Update Lets DualSense Controllers Pair Across Multiple Devices

by Thiago TrevisanWednesday, July 23, 2025, 09:50 AM EDT
ps5 dualsense

Fans of the Sony PlayStation and its excellent Dualsense controller have some new features to explore in a beta update. If Microsoft wants "Everything to be an Xbox," Sony also wants its DualSense controllers to work with everything. Beta participants will be able to download a new PlayStation 5 system update that previews a feature allowing simultaneous pairing of the controller across multiple devices. 

You will now be able to switch more seamlessly between devices without the need to pair them again. This is certainly notable, as PS5 controllers are used across a wide spectrum of devices, including not only PS5s but also Android, iOS, Macs, and PCs. Support on the PC gaming side has been stellar, with clients like Valve's Steam allowing easy use of the controller itself even in games without native support.

Sony says that you'll be able to register up to 4 devices and switch them around from the controller itself. You'll do this by holding the PS button and one of the corresponding 4 action buttons, like X or O. 
ps5 edge

The fancy DualSense Edge controller, a favorite choice of enthusiast gamers on both PS5 and PC, will also get this feature. This system update further includes a new "Power Saver" feature for games, which lets PS5 games run on lower power draw for more efficiency. This update will be released worldwide sometime this year, but currently only participants in the beta program can access it. 

As a daily user of DualSense controllers on both PC and PS5, this is a fantastic feature. While battery life can drain with constant use, charging docks allow you to ensure the controller is always topped off for use when you're ready.

Here's the latest batch of DualSense controllers and accessories currently on sale at Amazon: 
With its advanced haptic feedback system, the controller is truly one of the most advanced on the market. Sony continues to establish its latest pad as the controller of choice for multi-platform gaming.
Tags:  playstation 5, dualsense, (nasdaq:sony)
TOP STORIES
Which New GPU Is For You?
More Results
KEEP INFORMED

Stay updated with the latest news and updates. Subscribe to our newsletter!

Subscribe Now
SITE

Home

Reviews

News

Blogs

Full Site

Sitemap

CATEGORIES

PC Components

Systems

Mobile

IT Infrastructure

Leisure

Videos

COMPANY

About

Advertise

News Tips

Contact

Privacy And Terms

HotTech

MORE

Accessibility

Shop

STAY CONNECTED

Twitter

Facebook

YouTube

RSS

As an Amazon and Howl Technologies Associate, HotHardware earns a commission from qualifying purchases made on this site. This site is intended for informational and entertainment purposes only. The contents are the views and opinion of the author and/or his associates. All products and trademarks are the property of their respective owners. Reproduction in whole or in part, in any form or medium, without express written permission of Hot Hardware, Inc. is prohibited. All content and graphical elements are Copyright © 1999 - 2025 David Altavilla and Hot Hardware, Inc.
All rights reserved. Privacy and Terms - Accessibility Commitment