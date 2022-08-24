Check Out PlayStation's First Ultra-Controller: The DualSense Edge Wireless
PlayStation announces its upcoming DualSense Edge wireless controller, an "ultra-comfortable controller for PlayStation 5." The controller from Sony should challenge the Xbox Elite as an alternative for PC players who refuse to move to keyboard and mouse.
Console players have long argued over which controller they prefer between PlayStation (PS) and Xbox. The one thing that Xbox has offered above and beyond what PlayStation has, is the option for an "elite" version. While PS players had the option of third-party controllers, such as from Scuf Gaming, they have lacked the option directly from Sony itself. But that is all about to change, according to an announcement made yesterday.
The first-ever high-performance, customizable controller developed and marketed by Sony Interactive Entertainment was shown in a short video via the PlayStation Twitter account. The tweet described it as having "Customizable controls, back buttons, changeable stick caps, on-controller interface and more."
The new controller will feature a number of hardware and software-based customization options for players to make the controller experience their own. You will be able to remap or deactivate specific button inputs and fine-tune your aim by adjusting stick sensitivity and dead zones. Also, you will be able to adjust each trigger with options that will specify travel distance and dead zones to your liking.
Another feature will include being able to save your favorite settings to unique profiles and swap between them on the fly. Not feeling the dead zone in Fortnite? Quickly switch to another profile to see if it improves your aim.
There will be a dedicated Fn button that will allow players to easily adjust their setup while maintaining laser-focus on the enemies. The button will allow for quickly swapping between profiles, adjust game volume and chat balance, and access the controller profile settings menu.
One of the most anticipated features is probably the swappable stick caps (standard, high dome, and low dome). The ability to swap these around can help to improve stick movement for some who may find a shorter cap more appealing than the standard. There will also be two swappable sets of back buttons (half-dome and lever) that can be configured to be any other button input. Replacement stick modules will be available, but will be sold separately, according to the PlayStation blog.
The enhanced PlayStation DualSense Edge wireless controller will maintain all the other things that players have come to love with the standard controller, such as haptic feedback, adaptive triggers, built-in microphone, motion controls, and more.
The controller will include stick caps, back button sets, a USB Type-C braided cable for charging, and an included carrying case. There is no word as of yet on price or when it will be made available but stay tuned to HotHardware as we will be sure to share any information when it is announced.