CATEGORIES
home News
by Nathan OrdTuesday, February 23, 2021, 10:37 AM EDT

Sony Announces Next-Gen PlayStation VR With DualSense Tech For PS5

sony announces next generation of playstation vr for ps5
In 2016, PlayStation launched PlayStation VR, bringing virtual reality into many gamers' homes. Since then, Oculus and Valve have come out with new headsets, overall technology has improved, and the PlayStation 5 is now the "must have" console for gamers. Over four years later, Sony is announcing the next generation of PlayStation VR for the PS5, likely arriving next year.

Hideaki Nishino, Senior Vice President, Platform Planning & Management for PlayStation, made a blog post today expressing his excitement for the future of VR with the PS5. He explained that once the headset is released, it will enable "the ultimate entertainment experience with dramatic leaps in performance and interactivity." Seemingly, the PlayStation development team has improved the sense of presence and immersion in VR.
sony original psvr headset
The Original PSVR Headset

The team is taking lessons learned from the original PSVR while improving on "everything from resolution and field of view to tracking and input." The new headset will connect to the PS5 over a single cord which will "simplify setup and improve ease-of-use, while enabling a high-fidelity visual experience."

sony announces next generation of playstation vr accessories

Besides the headset, there will also be new controllers coming that take a page out of the DualSense Wireless Controller's book for ergonomics and user experience. Ultimately, Nishino claims that this is just "one of the examples of future-proof technology we're developing to match our vision for a whole new generation of VR games and experiences."

Hopefully, we will find out much more about what Sony and PlayStation have in store soon, but there is supposedly quite a bit of work still left to do. Nishino explained that the new VR headset would not be launching in 2021 but wanted to update the loyal PSVR fans worldwide. In any case, this will be something to watch if you are a fan of VR, so keep an eye on HotHardware for updates on the next generation of PlayStation VR.
Tags:  Sony, Gaming, PlayStation, (NYSE:SNE), ps5, psvr, playstation 5, playstation-vr

Show comments blog comments powered by Disqus
Your Next Gaming GPU
RX 6800 XT
RX 6800
RX 6900 XT
GF RTX 3080
GF RTX 3070
GF RTX 3090
More Results
SITE

Home

Reviews

News

Blogs

Full Site

Sitemap

CATEGORIES

PC Components

Systems

Mobile

IT/Enterprise

Leisure

Videos

COMPANY

About

Advertise

News Tips

Contact

HotTech Vision And Analysis

MORE

Forums

Shop

STAY CONNECTED

Twitter

Facebook

YouTube

RSS

This site is intended for informational and entertainment purposes only. The contents are the views and opinion of the author and/or his
associates. All products and trademarks are the property of their respective owners. Reproduction in whole or in part, in any form or medium, without express written permission of HotHardware.com, LLC. is prohibited. All content and graphical elements are
Copyright © 1999 - 2021 David Altavilla and Hot Hardware, Inc. All rights reserved. Privacy and Terms