Sony Announces Next-Gen PlayStation VR With DualSense Tech For PS5





In 2016, PlayStation launched PlayStation VR , bringing virtual reality into many gamers' homes. Since then, Oculus and Valve have come out with new headsets, overall technology has improved, and the PlayStation 5 is now the "must have" console for gamers. Over four years later, Sony is announcing the next generation of PlayStation VR for the PS5 , likely arriving next year.

The Original PSVR Headset





The team is taking lessons learned from the original PSVR while improving on "everything from resolution and field of view to tracking and input." The new headset will connect to the PS5 over a single cord which will "simplify setup and improve ease-of-use, while enabling a high-fidelity visual experience."













Besides the headset, there will also be new controllers coming that take a page out of the DualSense Wireless Controller's book for ergonomics and user experience. Ultimately, Nishino claims that this is just "one of the examples of future-proof technology we're developing to match our vision for a whole new generation of VR games and experiences."