Is This the Ultimate Camera? New Sony a7R VI Combines Extreme Performance with 67MP Resolution
Core to the new camera is the fully stacked Exmor RS-style sensor that pairs the high pixel count with ultra-fast readout, cutting rolling shutter and enabling sustained 30 fps continuous shooting in 14-bit RAW with AF/AE. What that results in is a camera that promises both the extreme fine-detail and high-speed captures, letting photogs chase fleeting moments without sacrificing micro-detail.
Sony hasn’t ignored practical pain points either. There's a new higher-capacity battery arriving with the camera, roughly 15% better than the NP-FZ100 (moving from roughly 2280 mAh to just over 2600 mAh), though the battery design doesn't seem to be backward-compatible with older bodies. Nonetheless, the extra capacity is welcome given the camera’s high data throughput and power-hungry burst/video modes.
Pricing on the Sony a7R VI is somewhat higher than its predecessor. Thanks to inflation, tariffs, and the ongoing memory crisis, the a7R VI gets a $600 bump to $4,500. Additional batteries (NP-SA100) can be had for $120. The vertical grip accessory (VG-C6) goes for $460. Sony says the camera will be available starting June 1.