Is This the Ultimate Camera? New Sony a7R VI Combines Extreme Performance with 67MP Resolution









Core to the new camera is the fully stacked Exmor RS-style sensor that pairs the high pixel count with ultra-fast readout, cutting rolling shutter and enabling sustained 30 fps continuous shooting in 14-bit RAW with AF/AE. What that results in is a camera that promises both the extreme fine-detail and high-speed captures, letting photogs chase fleeting moments without sacrificing micro-detail.

Whenever Sony launches a new a7 camera body, the industry typically takes notice . Such is the case with the just-announced Sony s7R VI. This new premium camera body fuses a 67 MP stacked sensor, faster processing, and blackout-free 30 fps burst shooting, which makes it well suited to everything from portraiture to fast-action sports and wildlife.Core to the new camera is the fully stacked Exmor RS-style sensor that pairs the high pixel count with ultra-fast readout, cutting rolling shutter and enabling sustained 30 fps continuous shooting in 14-bit RAW with AF/AE. What that results in is a camera that promises both the extreme fine-detail and high-speed captures, letting photogs chase fleeting moments without sacrificing micro-detail.





Video capabilities are upgraded too. The a7R VI offers oversampled 8K/30 (1.2x cropped), but for those shooting at 4K/60, the 1.22x crop from the a7R V is now gone; you get the full sensor width, up to 4K/120.



Sony hasn’t ignored practical pain points either. There's a new higher-capacity battery arriving with the camera, roughly 15% better than the NP-FZ100 (moving from roughly 2280 mAh to just over 2600 mAh), though the battery design doesn't seem to be backward-compatible with older bodies. Nonetheless, the extra capacity is welcome given the camera’s high data throughput and power-hungry burst/video modes.









