Canon Drops Its Fastest Ultra-Wide Lens And World's Widest 190-Degree Fisheye Zoom





Canon has expanded its hybrid optics lineup with the debut of the RF 14 mm f/1.4L VCM, an ultra-wide prime that sets a new benchmark as the company's brightest UW lens to date, which should theoretically put it right up there for high-end astrophotography and cinematic video.









One of the most obvious leaps from the f/2.8L II USM EF-mount predecessor is the jump to f/1.4 aperture. Canon has managed to make the lens two full stops faster, which means four times more light hitting the sensor. The internal architecture is quite the lesson in lens design, featuring 18 elements arranged in 13 groups. For the first time in a Canon ultra-wide, a fluorite element is utilized alongside blue spectrum refractive (BR) optics and ultra-low dispersion (UD) glass. This combo is made to suppress sagittal coma flare plus eliminate chromatic aberration . To maintain contrast in tricky lighting, Canon applied its Air Sphere (ASC) and Subwavelength Structure (SWC) coatings to minimize ghosting and flare.





Sample image taken with the new VCM lens



Despite its massive glass and complex internals, the lens keeps its weight in check, coming in at 1.27 lbs, some 10% lighter than the older f/2.8 EF. It also shares a standardized form factor with other f/1.4L VCM primes (the 20 mm, 24 mm, 35 mm, 50 mm, and 85 mm), allowing videographers to swap lenses on a gimbal or rig with minimal rebalancing. The barrel also features a dedicated manual iris ring for tactile aperture control, a customizable control ring, and a function button.









Not to mention: because the front element is bulbous to accommodate the wide 114° field of view, the lens features an integrated hood and a rear-mounted holder for gelatin or polyester filters. This is great because otherwise photographers might've had to resort to massive, cumbersome external bracket systems.





The lens was also launched alongside another ultra-wide—the RF 7-14 mm f/2.8-3.5L Fisheye STM.





"Canon RF7-14mm F2.8-3.5 L Fisheye STM zoom lens redefines versatility in ultra-wide angle fisheye imaging. Continuing the heritage of the groundbreaking EF 8-15mm f/4L Fisheye USM, the world's first fisheye zoom lensFootnote2, this new RF lens pushes boundaries further for professionals seeking impactful, distorted perspectives. It supports a wide range of unique use cases including sports, landscapes, starscapes, video, and virtual reality," Canon says.





The Canon RF14 mm f/1.4L VCM ($2,599) and RF7-14mm F2.8-3.5 L Fisheye STM ($1,899) will both hit the shelves at the end of the month

As part of its name infers, the RF f/1.4L relies on a dual-actuator focusing system by combining a Voice Coil Motor (VCM) for the heavy internal groups with a high-speed Nano USM for the floating elements. Canon promises autofocusing to not only be lightning-fast for stills but also virtually silent and smooth for video recording. Crucially for filmmakers, the lens should exhibit exceptionally well-controlled focus breathing, maintaining a consistent frame during focus racks.