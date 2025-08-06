Sonos Responds To Reports Of Some Bluetooth Speakers Overheating And Melting





Sonos, a premium audio company most recently known for its challenging company issues last year, is responding to a growing number of user reports regarding its popular Sonos Roam portable speaker. The company has acknowledged that a small but growing number of its first-generation Roam speakers are experiencing overheating issues, primarily around the USB-C charging port.





Credit: jssumm via Reddit















Despite the low number of reported incidents, the issue puts another dent in Sonos' floundering reputation. Between the horrific Sonos app debacle, delayed product launches , workforce downsizing, and company leadership changes , the company doesn't need another problem to deal with.





Nonetheless, users who have contacted customer support have received varied responses , according to Bloomberg, with some being offered replacements and others receiving discounts on future purchases, though the company's official stance is that it is actively investigating and taking corrective measures.





Sonos further stated it has already implemented "proactive steps to even further reduce the likelihood of this issue, including software updates and accessory improvements" even if the company hasn't issued a formal recall.