Sonos Responds To Reports Of Some Bluetooth Speakers Overheating And Melting
by
Aaron Leong
—
Wednesday, August 06, 2025, 10:50 AM EDT
Sonos, a premium audio company most recently known for its challenging company issues last year, is responding to a growing number of user reports regarding its popular Sonos Roam portable speaker. The company has acknowledged that a small but growing number of its first-generation Roam speakers are experiencing overheating issues, primarily around the USB-C charging port.
The problem, which has led to several instances of melted charging cables and damaged ports, has been making rounds on social media platforms and forums. Users have shared photos of blackened, bulging ports and singed cables, raising serious safety concerns. In one case, a Reddit user reported a burning smell in their home, only to discover their Roam speaker had overheated while plugged in and largely unused for an extended period.
A Sonos spokesperson confirmed the issue in a statement, noting, "We've closely tracked a limited number of reports involving the USB-C charging connection on some first-generation Sonos Roam speakers." The company stressed that the "overall incidence rate is very low" and that environmental conditions "appear to play a role."
The Sonos Roam became a landmark product for the company back in 2021. It was designed to be a versatile, ultra-portable smart speaker that could seamlessly transition between a home Wi-Fi ecosystem and on-the-go Bluetooth connectivity. Boasting a rugged, IP67 rating, 10 hour battery life, and automatic Trueplay tuning that optimizes sound based on environment. For a compact speakers made to withstand rigorous outdoor exposure, the charging issue is a worrying vulnerability.
Despite the low number of reported incidents, the issue puts another dent in Sonos' floundering reputation. Between the horrific Sonos app debacle, delayed product launches, workforce downsizing, and company leadership changes, the company doesn't need another problem to deal with.
Nonetheless, users who have contacted customer support have received varied responses, according to Bloomberg, with some being offered replacements and others receiving discounts on future purchases, though the company's official stance is that it is actively investigating and taking corrective measures.
Sonos further stated it has already implemented "proactive steps to even further reduce the likelihood of this issue, including software updates and accessory improvements" even if the company hasn't issued a formal recall.
For now, concerned owners of a first-generation Sonos Roam are advised to exercise caution. The overheating appears to happen primarily while the speaker is charging, so users should avoid leaving it unattended or plugged in for long periods. Ensuring the device is in a cool, well-ventilated area can also help mitigate risk. For those with a damaged unit, the company recommends contacting customer support directly.