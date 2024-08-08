Sonos Delays Two Major Product Launches To Fix Bug-Ridden App









The latest product that Sonos has released is its Ace wireless headphones . While the headphones garnered good reviews overall, the outstanding technical issues with its new app has marred some of that excitement.Sonos has traditionally stuck with speaker systems, which users can pair together with its app in order to have audio throughout various rooms in a unified manner. The Sonos hardware has also typically been high-quality, aside from being locked into its ecosystem.This wall garden approach is why some consumers flocked to Sonos, citing its ease of use. It has also been the cause of headaches for users who experience significant app issues and are tied to the Sonos ecosystem. While you can use other methods to play music, such as Apple Airplay or Bluetooth in some cases, the primary function of Sonos has always been closely tied with its app.Sonos is feeling the pushback financially due to its lackluster software, with an estimated cost of "$20-$30 million" according to Spencer. Time will tell if it can recover from this mishap, but delaying products is likely a good move to focus on the task at hand.

Sonos CEO Patrick Spence acknowledged the strong affinity consumers have for Sonos in the company's latest earnings report and subsequent call with investors, saying "it is so painful to let customers down the way that we have with our new app."While Sonos had planned on shipping multiple new products for 2024, they have now been placed on the back burner due to these app issues. There is no clear indication what products the CEO is referencing; it could possible be a soundbar update or even a new category of product altogether. Whatever the case, the new releases will have to wait until Sonos can sort out its app issues that have been the cause of much consternation among its fans.