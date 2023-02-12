CATEGORIES
Here Are Some Of The Best Super Bowl 4K TV Deals On Amazon Now, Starting At $268

by Lane BabuderSunday, February 12, 2023, 01:20 PM EDT
samsung qn90b

So you're sitting down to watch the big game today, and now you realize that your TV is just not doing it for you anymore. Whether you're on a budget or are looking to spring for some seriously punchy, crispy OLED goodness, here's a list of great TV deals to fit just about any space in your domicile...

Let's start with what may be considered a window onto the field. The massive 75-inch Samsung Class Neo QLED 4K QN85B, pictured at the top, is a 4K TV that runs at 120Hz, allowing for fast response and crystal-clear picture quality. Not only that, but to improve upon high-motion media, like the Super Bowl, this TV has a feature labeled Motion Xcelerator Turbo+, which allows your viewing experience to be as smooth and ghost-free as possible for sports, games, and action movies. This big beautiful display is on sale for 31% off its usual $2,597.99, which is a savings of $800 and a final price tag of only $1,797.99.


Sometimes big is too big, and 75 inches might just be a bit too much for your space. This more reasonably sized and reasonably priced 55-inch Class 4-Series 4K UHD Smart Roku TV from the official TV Partner of the NFL, TCL, might then float your boat. The TV operates at 60Hz and still has a beautiful 4K Ultra HD picture. The built-in Roku features allow for streaming from almost all your favorite streaming services. The best part? The price! This TV is only $268, thanks to a 55% discount from its regular $599.99! That's a savings of $331.99.


Is it time to completely rework your home entertainment setup? This excellent combo deal from Hisense includes a 50-inch ULED U6 Series 4K Smart Fire TV and HS205 2.0 Channel Sound Bar. Hisense ULED 4K series TVs have solid ratings on Amazon, and the Sound Bar and the TV support Bluetooth for a mostly wireless experience, though you can plug them in as well if you want. This package is on sale for a wallet-friendly price of only $377.51. That's 40% off and a savings of $252.47.

There are still plenty more TVs on sale in a wide range of sizes from brands like Sony, Amazon, LG, and more. We've scoured the sales to find what we believe are some of the best deals. Check the rest below!
