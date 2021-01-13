SolarWinds Hackers Offer Alleged Windows 10 Source Code For $600,000
The SolarWinds breach has been pervasive, and the world is still reeling from the effects. We have heard that hackers accessed data from Microsoft, U.S Government organizations, and other companies. Now we're learning about the full scope of the data that was allegedly obtained. A website recently appeared stating that data was available for sale, including partial Microsoft Windows source code for a whopping $600,000. That is just a bit more expensive than a real Windows license.
The hackers, who seem to be operating under the moniker of “SolarLeaks,” describe their escapades as a “recent adventure.” Now, they are selling the spoils of the adventure (as if it is a DND campaign), for a total bundle deal of $1,000,000. What is available in standalone format includes the following:
- Microsoft Windows Partial Source Code - $600,000
- Cisco Multiple Products Source Code/Internal Bug Tracing - $500,000
- SolarWinds Products Source Code - $250,000
- FireEye Private Redteam Tools, Source Code, Binaries and Docs - $50,000
The hackers also claim that there will be more to come in the next few weeks. We can only assume that it could be government files purportedly taken from the U.S Court system. There could also be other companies that we do not know were breached yet either.
The domain is 1 day old and registered through NJALLA. Njalla is a preferred registrar from Fancy Bear and Cozy Bear. This alone already shows the people behind this website have at least a little knowledge about Russian MO.— Rickey Gevers (@UID_) January 12, 2021
Furthermore, the hackers claim that they can provide proof of their offerings, so we have reached out and are waiting on a response at this time. In the meantime, keep an eye on HotHardware as this is a developing situation.