Massive SolarWinds Breach Scooped Up Confidential U.S. Court Records And More





The massive SolarWinds breach that has even ensnared Microsoft still has rippling effects. According to reports, it seems that hackers may have exposed sealed U.S. court documents. Simultaneously, SolarWinds is trying to clean up and close security holes following the attacks that used its software. The company has since hired several big names in the security world to help out, such as Chris Krebs, former director of the Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency (CISA).

Former CISA Director Chris Krebs



Though we may still have information to learn about the breadth of the attacks through the SolarWinds Orion platform, the company is trying to make things more secure for the future. We will also have to see what exactly was accessed in the U.S Court system in the coming weeks as the investigations continue.





(Chris Krebs Image Courtesy of CBS News)

