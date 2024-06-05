Snapdragon X Elite Laptops From HP, Dell And Lenovo Look Stunning, Preorders Available





We have a presence at Computex this year (everyone wave 'Hi' to site owner and Editor-in-Chief Dave Altavilla) and so we're getting see the first wave of Copilot+ laptops in person. To say they're gorgeous would be an understatement. They're also all powered by Qualcomm's Snapdragon X platform (Snapdragon X Elite and Plus), with models from Dell, Lenovo, and others, and several are available to preorder now.





Snapdragon X presents the biggest threat to x86 to date. Qualcomm's latest silicon has paved the way for power efficient chips to facilitate extra long battery life, and with Microsoft's backing for Windows on Arm, there's a clear path to potentially claw a significant chunk of x86's dominant market share. In fact, Arm's CEO recently went on records predicting that Arm chips will be found on 50% of Windows PCs by 2029.













It's a bold prediction for sure, but not necessarily hard to imagine. After all, equally bold is Qualcomm's plan to inject Snapdragon into all form factors , including desktop PCs. Obviously the desktop is a domain dominated by Intel and AMD, but Qualcomm is confident that it can make a move and shake up the landscape, similar to how Apple went all-in with custom Arm chips on its entire product line.













We'll have to wait and see how everything transpires. In addition to long battery life, the other allure of Snapdragon is the dedicated NPU (neural processing unit) for AI chores. AMD and Intel have also adopted dedicated NPUs in some of their newest products (like Lunar Lake and Strix Point ) for an upcoming second wave of Copilot+ laptops, so it will be interesting to see how all unfolds.













In the meantime, Snapdragon is making a spirited move on laptops, with Qualcomm attracting some major players, including Dell, HP, Lenovo, Microsoft, and Samsung. They're all coming soon, though you can already preorder several configurations. Here's a look at what's on tap at Best Buy, including both Snapdragon X Elite and Snapdragon X Plus setups...



