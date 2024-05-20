HP Unveils OmniBook X And EliteBook Ultra AI PCs Powered By Snapdragon X Elite
HP announced its new class of next-generation AI PCs at Microsoft’s AI Vision Event. The tech company touts its latest laptops as being designed for the new AI era, and unleashing the “world’s longest battery life” in an ultra-mobile next-gen AI PC, while also being the “world’s thinnest.”
HP was not shy in describing its upcoming OmniBook X AI PC and EliteBook Ultra AI PC laptops. The company not only claimed these laptops will have the longest battery life (reported at 26 hours) in an ultra-mobile PC, but also that these next-gen AI PCs will deliver extremely fast responsiveness thanks to a dedicated NPU capable of 45 trillion operations per second (TOPS).
The OmniBook and EliteBook are part of what HP calls a new category, which focuses on both flexible work and AI, and crafted for both work and play. These first next-gen AI laptops are said to be built from the ground up with the latest ARM architecture. Both devices will have the advantage of being powered by Qualcomm's Snapdragon X Elite processor, and its dedicated 45 TOPs Neural Processing Unit (NPU), along with its strong performance claims.
Also included with both devices will be Copilot+ PCs and what HP calls “its transformative features like Recall.” The company adds that with more AI apps being made available daily, the new category of AI-enabled PCs like the OmniBook and EliteBook will expand the possibilities of what users can achieve. Having AI at one’s fingertips is said to make communications and collaborations more effective with AI tools, while also improving presentation skills in virtual meetings with things like real-time coaching and feedback powered by AI technologies.
“In this transformative era of artificial intelligence, how we define an exceptional device is no longer about speeds and feeds – it is measured by our ability to create and enable meaningful breakthrough experiences,” remarked Alex Cho, President, Personal Systems, HP Inc. “We’re at the beginning of a new decade of personal computing that will redefine what a personal computer is. AI enables a fundamentally more personalized and creative experience we believe will empower people in both their personal and professional lives.”
A few additional features that will be included with both laptops are:
- Both devices incorporate 50% recycled aluminum in the covers and 100% sustainably sourced materials for packaging.
- Both devices will also have the new Poly Camera Pro, which will utilize the NPU to power AI enhancements like Spotlight, Background Blur & Replace, and Auto Framing.
- Both will include HP AI Companion which uses AI to optimize the device for greater productivity while bringing AI tools locally onto the devices.
The HP OmniBook X AI PC is available for preorder at HP.com for a starting price of $1,199.99 with 1TB storage, and will begin shipping June 18, 2024.
The HP EliteBook Ultra AI PC is available for preorder at HP.com for a starting price of $1,699.99, and will begin shipping on June 18, 2024, as well.