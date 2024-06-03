ASUS Mobilizes Fleet Of AI Copilot+ Laptops Powered By AMD For Work And Gaming
With Computex 2024 well under way, the barrage of AI-themed technology products continues to come at a rapid pace. ASUS is no stranger to both gaming and productivity laptops, which are key markets for the new push into AI. Microsoft recently announced a series of new Copilot+ PCs, such as the Surface Pro, to reign in the new AI era. ASUS has now joined the fray, with Copilot+ enabled PCs of its own.
The expanded lineup from ASUS covers new gaming products, creator laptops, and ultraportable devices. Laptops such as the TUF Gaming series feature AMD Ryzen AI 300 CPUs for gamers, as do the new ProArt laptops aimed at creators. Portable machines such as the ASUS Vivobook S series, meanwhile, tap Qualcomm's Snapdragon X series chips. Models such as the ProArt P16 will also feature NVIDIA's GeForce RTX 4070 laptop GPU for even more performance.
ASUS does note that these Copilot+ PCs will receive a free update when Copilot+ becomes available on Windows 11 AI PCs.
The key to these AI laptops will be in the 45+ TOPS NPU AI engine to power the new Copilot+ PC AI experiences. Many powerful, but last generation laptops lack this NPU, and will not be able to utilize Microsoft's Copilot+ technology.
One benefit that ASUS is pushing on many of these products is in the decreased weight and better portability of many of these devices. The ASUS Zenbook S 16, at 1.1cm thin, still includes a powerful AMD Ryzen AI 9 HX 370 CPU. The TUF Gaming products also promise better cooling and we would assume less fan noise as well.
While the hype around AI is high, consumers have yet to experience these in-hand and see if the new touted capabilities are really game-changers in the real world. For the TUF Gaming laptops, ASUS mentions that AI will help with background blur and eye-gaze correction, with low power used. Whether or not these features will be relevant will only be determined after these devices hit store shelves and consumers can try them for themselves.
Intel was predominantly featured in last generation high-end laptops, which initially launched with CPUs such as the Intel Core i9-13900HX paired with NVIDIA GeForce RTX 40 series GPUs. AMD CPUs followed suit after some of the buzz had worn off. With the new AMD Ryzen AI 300 series CPUs, it appears to be jumping in as fast as they can to not miss the AI zeitgeist, together with ASUS.
ASUS does note that these Copilot+ PCs will receive a free update when Copilot+ becomes available on Windows 11 AI PCs.
The key to these AI laptops will be in the 45+ TOPS NPU AI engine to power the new Copilot+ PC AI experiences. Many powerful, but last generation laptops lack this NPU, and will not be able to utilize Microsoft's Copilot+ technology.
One benefit that ASUS is pushing on many of these products is in the decreased weight and better portability of many of these devices. The ASUS Zenbook S 16, at 1.1cm thin, still includes a powerful AMD Ryzen AI 9 HX 370 CPU. The TUF Gaming products also promise better cooling and we would assume less fan noise as well.
While the hype around AI is high, consumers have yet to experience these in-hand and see if the new touted capabilities are really game-changers in the real world. For the TUF Gaming laptops, ASUS mentions that AI will help with background blur and eye-gaze correction, with low power used. Whether or not these features will be relevant will only be determined after these devices hit store shelves and consumers can try them for themselves.
Intel was predominantly featured in last generation high-end laptops, which initially launched with CPUs such as the Intel Core i9-13900HX paired with NVIDIA GeForce RTX 40 series GPUs. AMD CPUs followed suit after some of the buzz had worn off. With the new AMD Ryzen AI 300 series CPUs, it appears to be jumping in as fast as they can to not miss the AI zeitgeist, together with ASUS.