Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 2 Tipped For 5GHz And A Huge Lift For Flagship Phones
This is the latest in a series of purported leaks from DCS about the new chip, after they claimed that it could offer as much as a 30% performance boost over its predecessor. The rumor-mill earlier stated a "theoretical" GeekBench single-core score of 4,000+ points, and a multi-core score of 11,000+. Those figures are already around 25% and 10% higher than the extant Snapdragon 8 Elite, respectively, so quite the generational boost if they're indicative of final silicon.
The chip is claimed to be manufactured with TSMC's 3-nm N3P process, and if the rumors pan out, it could carry 32MB of L2 cache, a higher-clocked Adreno 840 GPU (compared to the Gen 1 chip), and LPDDR6 memory support. Qualcomm must be feeling quite bullish on the new SoC, as it's recently moved the reveal of the new chip up to September 23, around the same time frame as Pixel and iPhone devices are released.